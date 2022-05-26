SUMMERVILLE — Tickets to the third annual Barrage Fest are now available, bringing live music from local and out of state bands to benefit the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s festival will take place Friday, July 22, to Saturday, July 23, at the Summerville Firemens Memorial Park, located at 246 W. Penn St. The event is hosted by Eric Lemmon, Chris Sharp, and the Summerville Fire Department.
This year’s headliner for the festival is Dead Level from Franklin. Many more musicians will play, with a full lineup of 17 bands for the weekend. Many of the bands are local to the area, with a few coming from out-of-state to perform.
“Every band has donated their time for this and every penny goes to the fire department,” Sharp said.
Fire Department representative Josh Anthony said the fire department is planning to use the money raised to pay for its new fire truck.
A highlight to this year includes a fireworks show sponsored by Furlong Funeral Home, and being conducted by Brian Craig of Boomville Fireworks in Brookville.
There will also be three food trucks at the event, Back Alley Barbecue, Taco Inc., and Finger Lickin’ Good Concessions.
Tickets are available by contacting one of the event hosts to purchase advance tickets. Tickets are $10 per day, $15 for a weekend pass, or $20 for camping, which includes one weekend admission. The camping is primitive, and there are no hookups available.
Barrage Fest organizers will also be appearing at the Laurel Eye event.
Another event sponsor, Shed Sounds Studio is going to help one band professional record a song voted on by all the bands. Other event sponsors include Woodlands Tavern, Second Strike Lanes, Mike’s Truck Electric, and SRI Designs.
“Most of it is original music, so we want to give them the chance to play it in front of as many people as we can give them,” Lemmon said.
This year, Barrage Fest is also partnering with a similar event, Dubs On The Move VW Cruise, which is an annual Clarion Volkswagen car cruise event. Hosted by Knox and Shawna Patton, this event often ends with the drivers gathering at the Patton’s home with food and live music.
Since Barrage Fest began, some of the bands play at both events, which happen on the same weekend. To make the two events easier, the organizers are partnering up this year to both use the Summerville Firemens Memorial Park as the location of their event.
The VW Cruise will start at Piney Meadows Park in Limestone and will end in Summerville at Barrage Fest.
More information and updates on the festival can be found on the event page on Facebook, Barrage Fest 3.