PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is preparing for the quickly approaching Groundhog Day 2022 celebrations and have started selling tickets for a number of the events that had to be canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Tickets for events went on sale Dec. 8, and can be purchased online or at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center. Events are sponsored by the Groundhog Club and will take place leading up to and on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2022.
“As of now, there are no restrictions that are given for COVID, however, we will be taking any precautions that we see necessary,” said Marcy Galando, Groundhog Club office manager.
The first event will be the Lunch with Phil at the Visitor Center at Gobbler’s Knob. The lunch will take place Sunday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. This event is the kickoff event and chance to mix with the Inner Circle, see Gobbler’s Knob, have lunch and see Phil. Tickets are $15 per person.
Returning once again is Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent to be held Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Community Center. This is an open, judged talent show to be one of two chosen to perform on Groundhog Day at the Knob on Feb. 2, with the winner awarded $500. This event is free to the public to attend.
The Groundhog Ball will take place on Monday, Jan. 31 at the Punxsutawney Eagles. The ball will be from 7 to 11 p.m. and those attending must be 21 years old or older. This is a traditional formal attire evening that will feature a live band, alcoholic beverages, food and another chance to engage with the Inner Circle and other visiting “Phil Fan” guests. This event is always a sellout and the theme this year is “Get Decked Out in Black and Red.” Tickets for this event are $30 per person.
The Groundhog Club Member Reception will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Punxsutawney Eagles from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This event is for current Groundhog Club Members and does not require a ticket. Participants must be current members, and memberships are available online, at the Visitor Center, or at the door for $15. This event is a chance to interact with other members from around the world, and see Phil.
The Annual Groundhog Banquet will be Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Punxsutawney High School Cafeteria. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the banquet beginning at 6 p.m. This banquet is a favorite of the locals and “Faithful Follower guests.” This banquet will have the announcement for Man and Woman of the Year, a guest speaker, and catering by Luigi’s Restaurant. Tickets are $35 per person.
Dueling Pianos will once again appear on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the ATV building at 9 p.m. This lively and interactive musical performance has become a staple of Groundhog Day Eve events. Alcoholic beverages will be available so attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $20 per person.
Groundhog Day, Wednesday Feb. 2, featuring the Hogspitality Village at the Visitor Center Pavilion will take place from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is another sellout event featuring a warm space to relax, food, hot coffee and cocoa, live feed from the Knob, and gift and photo with Phil after the Knob ceremonies. This event also offers the ability to come and go from the Knob during the festivities. Tickets are $50 per person, with the option to also purchase a VIP pass separately.
To continue to find out information about the Groundhog Club’s plans for Groundhog Day 2022 as well as how Phil is doing, the public can follow Instagram @punxsyphil and Facebook Punxsutawney Phil and the website www.groundhog.org.