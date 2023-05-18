BROOKVILLE — A tragic moment in history took on new meaning for fourth-graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School when they “experienced the Titanic firsthand.”
The Titanic experience, a first-time event for Hickory Grove students, included lessons in their social studies, ELA, science and swim classes.
To determine who would actually board the Titanic, boat races were held in swim class. Students qualified for the races by winning a boat buoyancy challenge in their science class. Five teams of three students competed in timed races, with Baelyn Stewart, Parker Patton and Vincent Ferraro winning the final race and riding in the Titanic
Baelyn, who was a child passenger on the Titanic, was one of the survivors. She said she “spent the whole time speaking in British.”
Chase Smith was the timer for the boat races. He said “the team with the best time got to be in the Titanic.” He said that during their boat class they also learned a lot about boat safety and the correct way to paddle their boat.
Teacher Heidi Afton said, “The kids were doing boat safety in their swim class, and it was suggested we finish this in the pool. It just snowballed from there and we were able to tie everything together.”
To get on the boat, students had to have a boarding pass, which they made in their social studies classes. “They got to choose the reason they were traveling on the Titanic, and who they were accompanied by,” Afton said.
Following all the preliminary studies, fourth-graders gathered in the pool area to watch the RMS Titanic sail. Students not involved in the sailing were assigned first, second or third class seats on the bleachers.
During the program several students read articles about the Titanic, telling why it was considered to be unsinkable, its design, where it was sailing from and to, and the ship’s captain, Edward Smith.
As the Titanic was sinking, the fourth-grade orchestra was on deck playing “Mozart’s Melody” and “Matthew’s March.” Two fifth-graders, Mia Jewett and Avery Greenawald, played “Nearer, My God, to Thee.”
Faculty and staff also helped with voyage. Principal Andy Collins was captain Edward Smith. teacher Loretta Morres was opera singer Marie-Eugenie Spencer and teacher Karen Shriver was The Unsinkable Molly Brown.
Afton said to make the project even more realistic, “students brought in props such as canes, hats and luggage. We even had a lantern for Molly Brown.”
At the end of the unit, fourth-graders agreed that it should be continued because “it was a good experience.” And they had lots of suggestions as to how to make the unit even better for future classes.