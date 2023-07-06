BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council listened to a presentation on the Travel Ministries in the area related to recent concerns from the council on homelessness.
Rick Youngdahl of Travel Ministries signed up to address the council regarding discussion about transient and homeless people in the borough. He was asked to speak by Councilman Randy Bartley after the recent talks.
“The reason I asked Rick to come speak to us tonight is because I feel that his organization is doing the borough a great service. We don’t have to handle that, and I’m sure Vince (Markle) and his crew identify most of these people and then contact them,” Bartley said.
Youngdahl came with some figures for the council from the last six years regarding how many people his ministry has helped each year, and how many hotel rooms were provided for both travelers and transients.
“Our policy has always been that we normally only provide one night’s room for somebody, whether it’s a trucker, a traveler, a family that’s broke down. There always are extenuating circumstances and sometimes we’ve provided more than one night, but mostly it’s been a one night room,” Youngdahl said.
He said the number of people helped has dropped since the pandemic, but the number of rooms has not dropped as much, or the number of homeless who have been helped. Youngdahl attributed this to the state of the country, and expects the numbers to increase in 2023 and beyond.
Youngdahl said it would be a “great help to our ministry” if the council would decide to reimburse the organization for rooms they provide to the homeless.
“Our ministry has been in business since 1981, and praise the lord we have always been able to help people. This past year we had a deep reduction in some of the financial giving that we’ve experienced in the past,” Youngdahl said.
He said the cost of a motel room in the borough depends on the facility and what day of the week it is, but estimated between $75 to $90.
Police Chief Vince Markle agreed with the benefit of the organization saying “what do you do with them?” referring to homeless people in the borough. Bartley asked if the council is able to reimburse the organization for rooms they provide, which Solicitor Jim Dennisson said he would look into.
His initial reaction was that since the organization is a 501c3 rather than a religious organization there would be “some mechanism” for the borough to utilize. The council said they would follow up on this possibility.
Youngdahl said the organization operates fully on donations from individuals and organizations.