BROOKVILLE — Two students from Hickory Grove Elementary School have been named winners in this year's national art contest sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Brookville's winners are third-grader Kylie Dinger, third place, and fourth-grader Dakota Keihl, third place. Each will receive a $75 prize.
The theme for this year's art contest was "My Favorite Thing."
Local entries were submitted to the Grand Aerie by F.O.E. 983. Eight students from Hickory Grove were selected as local winners. Local first-place winners received $100 gift cards and second-place winners received $50 gift cards.
"Once again the Hickory Grove art students turned out beautiful artworks for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Children's Art Contest," Elementary art teacher Michelle Kimberly-Hanley said. "I am very proud of the hard work all of the students who participated in the contest put into their artworks. A special congratulations to Kylie Dinger and Dakota Keihl, who are being recognized by this national contest for their talents."
The Eagles' annual Children’s Art Contest provides youth in grades 3-6 an outlet to showcase their creative skills while competing for a chance to win a cash prize. "By igniting the creative process while teaching the core values and beliefs of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, we can help build future generations of People Helping People," states the F.O.E. website. The contest is open to youth throughout the United States and Canada, with hundreds of entries submitted each year.
This year's national winner was fourth-grader Jules Rawson, of Gilchirst, Texas.