TIONESTA — Two teachers at West Forest Elementary School have retired after 35 years of service to the district.
Erin O’Tool Brannon
Erin O’Toole Brannon has retired as a second grade teacher.
She graduated from Clarion University in 1986. After graduation, she taught fifth grade at Madison Elementary in Madison, Ohio, for one year. She returned to West Forest in 1987 to begin her career as a second-grade teacher.
Brannon worked hard to keep current in the educational setting by obtaining graduate credits either on campus or through distance learning. In obtaining her graduate credits, she attended Gannon for the majority of her masters credits but also attended Clarion, Penn State, Wilks, The College of Saint Rose, Millersville, University of Alaska, John Carroll, Carlow and Indiana Wesleyan University.
When the pandemic occurred in 2020 and teaching and learning were done remotely, she took classes at Clarion to learn how to be an effective online teacher. She also completed Google Certified training to become a Google Certified teacher.
During her tenure at West Forest, Brannon held several coaching positions. Her first 12 years and her last four, she coached elementary basketball. She also coached junior varsity basketball for four years. In 2021 she was an assistant high school baseball coach. Every year she did a second-grade yearbook for her students.
Brannon resides in Oil City with her husband, Ken, of 28 years. Her daughter Mallory has followed in the family tradition and is teaching junior high math in Union City. Her son Nolan is a senior at Slippery Rock University studying to be a physician assistant.
As a footnote, her mother, Mary Schierberl O’Toole, went to Tionesta to teach English Language Arts in 1948 and retired in 1987. Her father, Michael O’Toole, spent his career at West Forest, from 1950-1986, as a biology teacher and then as the high school principal.
Brian Hale
Brian Hale was hired by the Forest Area School Board in August of 1987. His first assignment was kindergarten at East Forest Elementary.
The following year, he was transferred to West Forest Elementary where he began teaching first grade. He taught that grade level for 23 years.
Two other years during his career, he taught second grade. One additional year had him back teaching kindergarten.
For the past eight years, Hale has been instructing students in fourth grade. While at that grade level, he developed an annual curriculum studying the local trout streams. He organized trips to the Tionesta Fish Hatchery where students learned about trout eggs, fry, and adult fish. Classroom visitors included guests who discussed stream pollution and river mussels that affect trout. The annual highlight involved trout stocking of local streams near the school.
During the 2010-2011 school year, Hale began serving as West Forest lead teacher. He held that position for several years prior to his retirement.
West Forest School District congratulates both teachers on their retirement.