PUNXSUTAWNEY — Unity Rises Association is preparing for an Easter of Unity celebration on Friday, April 15, that will be a family-friendly day of fun including a traditional Easter dinner.
Easter of Unity will be held at the Jefferson Social Hall at 201 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets for adults will be $20, children ages 6 to 12 will be $10, and children under 5 years old are free. The tickets will cover the cost of dinner and activities.
Unity Rises is a nonprofit focused on providing a donation center for Punxsutawney and surrounding areas where those in need can come for free clothes, furniture and pantry food items. Unity Rises has a larger goal with a focus on helping those struggling by providing them with a supportive community to help them through tough times.
Take out dinners are also available for $10 for adults and $5 for children.
There will be family crafts, a showing of the movie “Peter Rabbit,” and Easter egg decorating. Depending on the weather there might also be an Easter egg hunt held.
Children will also get the chance to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny and two princesses who will be attending the event.
There will also be a DJ and dancing during the event, as well as a basket raffle throughout the night.
The event can be found on Facebook titled “Easter of Unity Dinner & Crafts & Movie” or through the Unity Rises Association of Punxsy page.