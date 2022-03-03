BROOKVILLE — An unusual stop made by the Brookville Borough Police was discussed by Chief Vince Markle and the Borough Council during its meeting Tuesday, regarding a DUI charge filed against a man driving an Amish buggy in town.
Council President Phil Hynes mentioned the incident following Markle’s police report for the month saying he couldn’t let it go by “without mentioning us making the news again with the DUI arrest.” Markle then agreed it made National News and was talked about by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”
Markle said the story would likely “rekindle” because of the discovery the individual had provided police with a false name.
“Who says nothing happens in a small town,” Hynes said.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Raymond R. Miller Jr., 21, of Sigel, including DUI, general impairment, false identification to law enforcement, careless driving and reckless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a call about an Amish horse and buggy driving recklessly near Hometown Market, but did not find the alleged buggy. Later that night, police saw a buggy heading west on Main Street.
As the buggy approached the intersection of Main Street and Valley Street, the buggy allegedly turned right to Valley Street. The driver allegedly sped up and locked the brakes to slide the wheels and send sparks from the rear wheels.
“He took the buggy broadside on Valley Street. Sparks came off the wheels and caught my officer’s attention and he figured he better stop him to see what was happening,” Markle said during the meeting.
Police followed the buggy up Valley Street until it pulled off to let the officer go around. Instead the officer pulled next to the buggy and asked the driver, Miller, if he was okay. He allegedly had slurred speech and when asked if he had been drinking, told police he “had a couple of beers.
Miller was asked to step out of the buggy, and police noted his eyes were bloodshot and watery and his speech was slurred.
Miller told police he did not have identification on him, and allegedly gave a false name. He was swaying while talking to police and a field sobriety test was conducted, according to the affidavit.
Following these tests, the officer conducted a preliminary breath test, which showed positive for alcohol in his system. Miller contacted someone to come get the horse and buggy, and he and the officer stayed with the horse until she arrived. Miller was placed under arrest for DUI and refused consent to a blood draw.
Miller was taken back to his sister and told he could ride back home with her but was not to operate the buggy anymore that night.
About a week later police received a call to meet with Miller and his father at the police station. Miller Jr. told police he lied about his identity and provided a Pennsylvania Identification only card.
Miller Jr. said he panicked and was scared during the stop and lied about his name and birthday. Police told him an additional charge of false identification would be added to the report and mailed out to him.
Miller Jr. has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.
“We had an interesting weekend,” Markle said.