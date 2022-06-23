Several area churches are planning Vacation Bible School sessions for this summer. Children are invited to attend the following:
Shannondale
Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale invites children grades six and below to Passport to Peace Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 26, to Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Children will learn about loving our neighbors as ourselves and enjoy crafts, games, stories, and a snack. Children older than going into grade six are always welcome to help.
Call and leave a message at the church (814-856-2022) if you have a question.
Roseville
Roseville Independent Chapel will host “Kookaburra Coast” Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15.
Classes for children will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. There will also be a class for parens and guardians.
To register or for more information, call 814-849-0817.
Brookville
First United Methodist Church in Brookville invites children ages three through fifth grade to attend their “Food Truck Party” July 31 to August 4.
Classes will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Children will learn about their daily bread and daily specials, all coming from God.
For more information or to register a child for the VBS, call 814-849-5367.