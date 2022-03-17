Vernal pool size is important because it allows the pool to dry annually, depending on the area and depth of the water.
Vernal pool hydrology is defined as periods of flooding and drying. The drying of the pool is important to create a fishless environment for amphibian species. Where does this water come from? Much of the water comes from spring rains and snow melt. Some pools receive a supply of water from springs or intermittent streams.
These areas can be considered wetlands if they meet all 3 criteria of a wetland (presence of water, hydrophytic plant species, and hydric soils).
Researchers have looked at how the presence of water can influence amphibian species. Pool depth, area, volume, and hydroperiod –how long the water is present –were evaluated. They found that pool size and depth are important factors to consider when determining the success of amphibian reproduction.
Some species such as the spring peeper and wood frog need a longer hydroperiod (a few months) to complete their lifecycle, while some mole salamanders require an even longer hydroperiod of 4-6 months. A few species such as the fairy shrimp and eastern spadefoot require only a few weeks to complete their lifecycle.
For additional information or questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463 or visit http://www.naturalheritage.state.pa.us/VernalPools.aspx.