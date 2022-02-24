This is the third installment of a five part series about the importance and habitats of vernal pools.
BROOKVILLE — Vernal pools require a wooded environment that surround the immediate area of the pool and the upland areas. Tree cover in the immediate area can help maintain water temperatures in the pool, and a forested upland area provides habitat for amphibian species throughout the year.
The upland forest area is just as important as the vernal pool. After the breeding season, many salamanders and frogs rely on a forested area with good quality leaf litter layer and plenty of woody debris for habitat and food. A well-functioning and diverse forest can provide a variety of food such as insects and worms, and vacant mammalian burrows for the amphibians to overwinter in.
There are three management areas when it comes to vernal pools. The pool depression is the vernal pool area. Management can include maintaining the pool and associated vegetation. Creating ruts can hinder amphibian movement and impact water quality.
The vernal pool envelope is the area within 100 feet of the pool’s edge and is an important zone that maintains the water quality of the pool. Management can include maintaining the undeveloped habitat and avoiding any pesticides.
The critical terrestrial habitat with the area within 100-750 feet of the pool’s edge. Amphibians travel in this area during the nonbreeding season to forage, disperse, and hibernate. Management can include maintaining or restoring forested areas and minimizing disturbance. When disturbance occurs, sediment can be discharged to the pools, suffocating egg masses and harm developing larvae.
For additional information or questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463 or visit http://www.naturalheritage.state.pa.us/VernalPools.aspx.