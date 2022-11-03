BROOKVILLE — The annual observance of Veterans Day will be held in the Jefferson County Courthouse starting at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11.
November 11 marks the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I. The armistice went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. November 11 was celebrated as Armistice Day until after the Korean War when the day was re-named Veterans Day to honor all veterans.
The service in Brookville will begin with an invocation from American Legion Post Chaplain Jim Porter, (USAF). Herb McConnell (USA) will lead the audience in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and Master of Ceremonies Steve Ent (USN) will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
William Littlefield (USA), a veteran of the Vietnam War and Commander of American Legion Post 102, will offer remarks on the meaning of Veterans Day.
Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North (USA) is the keynote speaker. North, of Punxsutawney, is a career Army officer who transitioned to private business and returned to Punxsutawney in his retirement. North actively served in the U.S. Army as well as the U.S. National Guard for a total of 29 years. He enlisted as a private, and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He commanded an artillery battalion and had two combat deployments. At the same time, he received a bachelor of arts degree in public administration with a concentration in government and a minor in economics.
In the private sector, he has a background in management and human resources. He was the director of human resources for Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor for more than six years.
Porter will provide a parting prayer.
The Brookville Honor Guard will provide a rifle salute. The playing of “Taps” will conclude the program.