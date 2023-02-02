PUNXSUTAWNEY — Veterans with the Butler VA Hospital visited Punxsutawney on Sunday, a yearly trip the group makes before Groundhog Day, ending a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
The group of veterans is from the domiciliary, an in-patient substance abuse recovery program at the hospital, led by Marc Conti. Conti said the group takes trips like this one to show the participants they can have fun and experience life without the aid of substances.
“The main purpose is to do something with our veterans that is a healthy alternative to using drugs or alcohol. We’re showing the veterans –we want them to be able to use their leisure time in a sobriety based manner, or a manner that supports their sobriety and their recovery,” Conti said.
The group has been making this trip for more than 20 years, but this was their first visit since 2020. Conti is a veteran himself, and has been doing recreational therapy for 20 years, but just recently became the recreation and creative arts therapist for the Butler VA Domiciliary.
Veterans arrived at the Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2076 in the morning before heading out to see some of the major sites of the town. The group went to the Weather Discovery Center to see the unique weather museum at the “Weather Capital of the World.” From there, they went to the Punxsutawney Genealogical and Historical Society for some local history lessons.
“We do a trip every Wednesday in our community… but this is one of the bigger annual trips,” Conti said.
After this, the group returned to the VFW for lunch, and the final experience of the trip — a visit from Punxsutawney Phil.
“They treated us to a beautiful lunch and we got to visit with Phil and some of the other veterans here. It was awesome,” Conti said.
Phil, along with handler A.J. “Rainmaker” Dereume and Inner Circle member Butch “Iceman” Philliber, gave a Phil 101 presentation to the group. The veterans were able to ask any questions they had about Phil and Groundhog Day itself.