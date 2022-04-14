BROOKVILLE — Concern about the types of animals to be shown at this year’s fair was discussed by the Jefferson County Fair Authority last week. Viruses may limit the types of animals allowed to be shown.
The Avian Flu is “potentially a problem. We’ll just have to wait and see.” Amanda Kanouff, 4-H Extension educator, said she only knows of one recent confirmed case in Pennsylvania and an eagle also tested positive. “They are monitoring the situation, but it is so rapidly spreading it is next to impossible to keep up with it.” If the Avian Flu continues to spread, exhibitors may not be able show poultry at the fair.
Another concern is Cache Valley Virus, which is affecting lambs. Because of the virus, only a very small number of lambs have been available.
Susan Alexander told the board all the necessary information “will be in the premium book. We follow PDA recommendations.” The authority will continue to monitor the situations.
The authority continues to finalize preparations for this year’s fair, to be held the week of July 17-23.
Approved last week was a contract with Hunters Pulling of Mercer for the garden tractor pulling competition to be held opening day of the fair. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and is being sponsored by Parkacres.
Board member Toni Facchine also reported that contracts and inquiries are coming in from a variety of vendors. Some are returning favorites and others will be new to the fair.
Board member Stefany Minich said that ticket sales are going well for the Colt Ford and Dillon Carmichael Concert, to be held Wednesday night of the fair. Tickets for the concert are $10 for the grandstand or $20 for pit seats, in addition to the $10 general admission fee. Tickets are available at www.jeffcofair.com.
Fairground improvments
Jeff McMaster, chairman of the building and grounds committee, reported the final plans for the capital improvement project, the installation of new waterlines, have been prepared by the engineer and are ready to bid. “We went over the final plans and didn’t modify anything,” he said. “Construction of hydrants in the midway and lines going down in front of the grandstand will be done before May 31. The major project of coming under the road (Route 28) and feeding everything else will take place after the fair.”
The waterline replacement project is an ongoing process, funded in part by matching Capital Improvement Grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
McMaster said a recent episode when a trucker drove onto the fairgrounds reinforced the need for a gate across the front entrance to the park. With the new truckstop soon to open, that situation “gives us full evidence of why we need the gate out front, to protect the fairgrounds from damages made by truck traffic.”
4-H Top Guns
Visiting the meeting were members of the 4-H Top Guns Club. The club is made up of youth ages 8 to 18, learning how to shoot as well as gun safety.
Renee Stiver said, “Typically we have 13 kids that participate in our program. Eight participated in the regional shoot in March and one member of the club, Karlee Stiver, qualified for the state shoot. Our 8-10 year old kids took first place as a team. Our 10-12 year olds took first place as a team. Karlee was kind of on her own; we didn’t have enough for a team in this division. All of our children placed very well.”
Stiver said the Top Guns meet on Thursday nights at the fairgrounds.
Upcoming events
Tickets are now on sale for the Renegade Monster Truck Show, to be held Saturday, May 14 at the fairgrounds. Tickets are available by following the link at www.jeffcofair.com.
The authority discussed plans to prepare for the Zone 1 Fair Meeting, to be hosted by Jefferson County on April 29.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.