BROOKVILLE — Saturday morning a group of 10 volunteers from area churches will be flying to the country of Belize in Central America to serve as a mission team for one week in the small community of Santa Familia.
Team member Don Shaffer said the mission team will be in Belize from March 11 to 17. “For most of the team, this will be their fourth trip to Belize. We also have three new people going with us this year,” he said.
Going with the team will be donations from area churches. Twelve quilts were donated by W.O.W. (Women of Works) at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, with one of the quilts earmarked for “a young man who always has a smile, even though he is in a wheelchair and has difficulty speaking,” Shaffer said. Other donations include crayons and school supplies, as well as teddy bears and dinosaurs, made by the Ladies Home Missions at the Bellview Charge.
While in Santa Familia, the team “will do Bible school and possibly work on a new church building,” Shaffer said. “For ministry, in addition to the Bible school, we get food and take out to families in need. We meet with them, talk to them, pray with them.” He said the food will be purchased at a large market in Belize.
Along with visiting families in Santa Familia, “this year we are adding a new community. The church we are affiliated with down there recently started a satellite church in Bullet Tree. Last year we did attend a church service there. This year we are going to do a day of Bible school and do the food delivery there as well as what we do in Santa Familia.”
The mission team works through Praying Pelican Missions, which helps bridge cultures by connecting local churches through mission trips around the world.