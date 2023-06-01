BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has announced there will be a delay in distributing the farm marker vouchers this year.
Director Molly McNutt said, “The PA Department of Agriculture has unfortunate news regarding the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). The vendor selected to print the 2023 checks has informed the Dept. of Ag that the previously agreed upon check delivery date of June 1 is no longer feasible. Instead, the checks are not expected to ship until June 23. Due to the printing facility being located in Utah, Dept. of Ag estimates the delivery dates to be June 28-30.”
This year, the PA Dept. of Ag is transitioning the checks to a hybrid electronic solution that will allow farmers to more quickly and easily deposit their checks. However, this transition to a hybrid check with embedded QR codes has resulted in significant computer programming delays for the printer. Additionally, the Dept. of Ag has been informed that the specialty paper upon which the checks are printed has not yet been received at the printer. These delays have pushed the production date for the checks back significantly. “Please know that the Dept. of AG is continuing to work with the vendor to expedite this process in any way possible to get the checks into hands of Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance at the earliest possible date,” McNutt said.
It is understood that the unexpected delay will put pressure on individuals who receive these funds, as they have budgeted anticipating the checks to arrive on June 1. However, checks will still be available for the majority of the Farmers Market season – with check redemption running through November 30 – and each eligible senior will receive five $10 vouchers. As new information and timelines are available, updates will be provided.
The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging will distribute vouchers once received in their office. To qualify a senior must:
Be 60 years of age by December 31, 2023.
Be a resident of Jefferson County, Pa.
Meet the 2023 household income guidelines.
For updates, call JCAAA at 814-849-3096.