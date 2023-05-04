BROOKVILLE — Everyone was a winner last week when fifth-graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School participated in the school’s first-ever W.I.N. (What I Need) Fair.
The fair started with a group presentation regarding mental health, feelings and emotions that students may experience.
Elementary counselor Kristen Drake said students and teachers then participated in three of 10 small-group workshops “that all focused on different coping strategies that they could use to work through their emotions. Workshops were facilitated by school staff, mental health professionals, local agencies and community members.”
Workshops included exercises with members of the varsity football team, art and music therapy, and yoga. Students also made stress balls, better day bags and glitter jars, as well as fruit pizza, a healthy snack.
Coach Bill Morrison introduced five members of the Raiders football team, who helped with the exercises. Leading the exercises were Easton Belfiore, linebacker, half back and running back; Jack Knapp, linebacker; Danny Drake, starting center; Charlie Krug, quarterback; and Jacob Clinger, lineman. Exercise stations included jump rope, sit ups and push ups, body weight squats and slam balls.
“We are trying to figure out ways to deal with stress,” Morrison said. “I exert it through exercise, anything that challenges me.” He told the students, “whatever you are doing, you’ve got to be focused. If you are going to do it, you might as well do it correctly. No one is going to do it for you.”
Morrison told the fifth-graders to “get the bad energy out” with exercise. “By exerting energy, you become more calm. Exert negative energy and feel good about yourself,” he said
Students attending the art therapy workshop drew pictures, showing where they are now and where they want to be.
Under the direction of staff from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, students made Better Day Bags, filled with small items to help them work out their moments of stress. The items included small stuffed animals, journals and packets of wildflower seeds, which the students could plant at home and watch as they grow. Making healthy choices, setting goals and healthy friendships were also mentioned.
Denice Pazachunics from WQED helped the students make stress balls, using balloons filled with rice or beans, a calming fragrance and a sock.
Glitter jars, made with glue, water and coarse glitter; fidgets made with paper clips and beads, and breathing stems, made with pipe cleaners and beads, were some of the other calming activities created by the students.
Assisting in the workshops were older students who are members of the Friends of Rachel clubs in the schools.
The W.I.N. Fair closed with a group presentation on hygiene. Each student received a hygiene bag prepared by churches in the Brookville Ministerium.
“We were looking for something fun but educational and useful for our elementary students to address and be educated regarding mental health. We were excited to offer resources to share coping strategies that our students could use to enhance their mental health. Now that we have had our first coping skills fair, we are hoping to be able to do a similar event in other grade levels across the district,” Drake said as the W.I.N. Fair came to an end.