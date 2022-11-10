BROOKVILLE — Customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be seeing a slight increase in their bills, beginning in February 2023.
The authority will be approving the 2023 budget at its December meeting. The proposed budget calls for a 2 percent increase in sewer rates and a 3 percent increase in water rates. Manager Dana Rooney said that “is less than $1 increase for a minimum bill,” which is 1,000 gallons.
“In light of everything everything increasing due to inflation and the cost of everything is high, we are very pleased that we are able to keep this increase to a minimum,” board member Sam McKinley said. “That is due in no small part to Aaron (Haines) being able to keep his costs down.”
The rate increases will become effective January 1, but will not appear on bills until February.
Water line project
Engineer Steve Gibson reported that all watermain and service lines have been installed in the Main Street water line project. He said the paving on Franklin Avenue has been completed and trench paving work along Main Street is being completed. Final paving will be done in the spring.
Approved for payment were invoices in the amount of $461,238.43. Included were fees for legal and engineering services, as well as work done by Terra Works.
Members of the authority applauded Terra Works for its professionalism and good traffic control throughout the project. “We couldn’t have asked for a better project,” Gibson said.
Corsica project
Gibson also reported on the waterline project on Water Street in Corsica. He said the first phase has been completed, with grass restoration and pavement sealing finished within the past month.
Survey work is expected to begin soon for the second phase of project. Design and bidding work will be completed during the winter months, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring.
The authority has submitted a grant application for the third phase of the project, which will include replacement of approximately 800 feet of waterline in the areas of Pine and Maple streets to Route 9499.
New grants
Gibson told the authority two new grant programs have recently opened, with deadlines of December 21 for applications.
A small water and sewer grant funding program is for projects under $500,000 and require a 15 percent match. “We have some ideas of high priority projects,”he said.
The second grant is for projects more than $1 million, with a 50 percent match. Being considered is an application to replace the water transmission line from Brookville to Corsica, which is about five miles of line and will cost roughly $5 million to replace. “It is a critical part of the infrastructure to get water to Corsica,” he said. Because of leaks which are nearly impossible to locate, it is causing lost revenue.
McKinley cautioned the board to consider whether the cost of the project would be justified in revenue saved after the repairs. “A huge grant is available, but is now the right time to consider it?” he said.
Appointments to board
Two names will be submitted to borough council to fill vacancies on the authority. Board member Roger Shaw’s five-year term expires December 31. The board is recommending that he be reappointed for another five-year term.
McKinley announced that he submitting his resignation from the authority, effective December 31. He was reappointed to the board when his first term expired in December 2020. “It has been an honor serving,” he said. Chairman Roger Shaw said, “We regret that you are leaving. You brought a lot of great insight to this board. You will be greatly missed as a member.” His resignation was accepted with regret. The authority will submit the name of Bruce Pierson to borough council to fill the vacancy.
Other action
Water commissioner Aaron Haines reported that work will begin soon on the George Drive waterline project, with 445 feet of line to be replaced. The authority will provide the materials, which are already in the BMA inventory, and labor. Terra Works will do the excavation and backfill work. The project, which should start sometime within the next week, is expected to take two or three days to complete.
He also said the pumps and rails in the Pine Creek lift station have been replaced, and already “the efficiency of the pumps” has been noticed, which will result in lower operation costs.
Both were included in this year’s budget.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, in the Borough Complex.