Terra Works is continuing its work on the Main Street water line replacement. Nearly all the main line has been installed, and work will continue on the lateral lines.

BROOKVILLE — Work is continuing on Brookville’s Main Street water line project, but shortages in materials are causing plans to change.

Water commissioner Aaron Haines gave a progress report at Tuesday’s meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority.

