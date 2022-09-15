BROOKVILLE — Work is continuing on Brookville’s Main Street water line project, but shortages in materials are causing plans to change.
Water commissioner Aaron Haines gave a progress report at Tuesday’s meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority.
Approximately 2,700 feet of the main water line has been installed, but another 220 feet of the 12-inch line is needed for the intersections. Because it doesn’t seem likely that pipe will become available this year, the plans have been revised to “drop to eight-inch” pipe at the intersections, he said. Haines said he does not foresee any problems in service because of the change.
To date, 25 service lines have been installed. Work will continue on that portion of the project, with Terra Works possibly bringing in two crews.
Haines said the authority has finally received its renewed water allocation permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He said nothing has changed and the authority has the right to withdraw 1.5 million gallons per day as a peak daily flow rate from the North Fork Creek. The permit is good for 25 years.
The authority also agreed to begin discussions on how to replace the Corsica sewage plant when it is no longer functional, as well as replacement of water lines between Brookville and Corsica where water is being lost.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, in the Borough Complex.