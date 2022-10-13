BROOKVILLE — Work on the waterline replacement at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is going well, with much of the project already completed.
At last week’s meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, Jeff McMaster, chairman of the building and grounds committee, reported that “most of the work is done,” with the contractor now seeding and mulching the grounds.
The board approved partial payment of $171,057.95 to contractor Dave Roman for the work already completed. The total bid for the project was $196,085.
Fall Fling
Board member Toni Facchine reported that this year’s Fall Fling, held September 24, was a success.
The board discussed moving the annual fund-raising event back to a spring date, set for April 29, 2023. Also discussed was the possibility of adding new activities to the event. More details will be discussed at next month’s meeting.
Livestock sale
Amanda Kanouff, 4-H educator, reported that this year’s 4-H livestock sale was also a success.
“Prices were pretty decent,” she said, and the 68 animals which were sold “pulled in about $75,000.” A beef and six pigs were donated to the Brookville Food Pantry. “A grant from the state took care of processing those animals,” she said.
In addition to the revenue generated by the sale, nearly $4,000 was raised for the scholarship program.
“The kids did a fantastic job,” she said, “decorating with flowers and posters. It was a pretty good year.”
New members
Applications are now being accepted by the authority to fill several vacancies on the board at the end of this year. Applications are available by contacting any member of the Jefferson County Fair Authority and must be submitted by November 15. Applications will be reviewed and nominations made to the county commissioners, who appoint the authority members, in December.
Horse pens
The authority is planning to sell 12 used mini-horse pens, which originally cost $6,000. Anyone interested in knowing more about the pens should contact a member of the fair board.
Thank you to board
Long-time supporter of the fair Jean Parker visited the meeting to give the board “a big thank you from the bottom of my heart. This fair board has been so good to me, and I just want to say thank you.”
In turn, authority president Wayne Jackson thanked her “for all you do for the fair.”
Upcoming meetings
Jefferson County Fair Authority will host the Zone I meeting, to be held Friday, October 28.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation Center.