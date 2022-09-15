water vault

Dave Roman Excavation Inc. setting the new six-inch meter and valve vault which will service the Jefferson County Fairgrounds last week. The six-inch line was completed last week, with work on improving the water service continuing this week.

 Photo submitted

BROOKVILLE — Work is going well on the installation of new water lines at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

During last week’s meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, members reported that the six-inch line has been installed from Route 28 to the fire hydrant on the grounds and has passed the pressure test. Work is progressing smoothly on other sections of the project.

