BROOKVILLE — Customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will see a slight increase in their water bills in January, following approval of the 2022 budgets for the water and sewer departments Tuesday afternoon.
BMA member Sam McKinley outlined the proposed budgets.
For the sewer department, anticipated revenue is $1,699,000, with budget expenses of $1,420,000. He said there will also be payments on the principals on loans of $265,000. “Revenues will be in excess of expense by $14,000 and there is no proposed rate increase in sewer,” McKinley said.
Included in next year’s sewer department expenses are some “anticipated up-front costs on the I-80 project,” he said.
The water department’s projected revenue is $2,464,000, with expenses budgeted at $1,725,000, along with $604,000 on loan payments. McKinley said the budgeted revenue includes “about $250,000 of expected recoveries, partly from grants and partly from financing of long-term projects.” He said “quite a few projects have been budgeted,” and although revenue will exceed expenses by $135,000, “we will need a 5 percent rate increase on the water budget. On the combined water and sewer bill [for customers using] the minimum amount of 1,000 gallons per month, your monthly water bill will go up by about a dollar. If you are an average user, w which is 3,000 gallons per month, your rate would go up about $2.20 per month.”
PersonnelThe authority accepted with regret the resignation of water commissioner Clyde Bullers, who plans to retire December 31 after 20 years on the BMA management team.
Bullers said he is retiring with “mixed emotions” and he is proud of what has been accomplished, “keeping Brookville moving ahead in the future, keeping up with continuous changes implemented by DEP and EPA and continuing to upgrade our aging system.”
Appointed as new water commissioner was Aaron Haines, who is currently the assistant commissioner.
At the November meeting BMA member Tom Dinger announced his resignation, due to moving from the area. The board submitted the name of Darren Hack to the borough council to fill the vacancy. Hack’s appointment was approved and he was introduced to the authority Tuesday afternoon. His term will expire in 2023.
Main Street projectEngineer Steve Gibson said the Main Street waterline replacement project is being advertised this week, with bids to be opened January 5, 2022.
Gibson said he anticipates construction on the project to begin sometime between April and June, depending on the availability of materials.
The $2 million project will extend from Franklin Avenue to Fetzer Street, and will include all lead service lines being eliminated. The new water lines will be located on the south side of Main Street. Funding for the project includes a $1,191,450 grant and $758,550 low-interest loan through PennVEST.
Other action
- Upon the recommendation of solicitor Jim Dennison, the authority approved a deed of dedication and developer agreement for the O’Reilly building project on Allegheny Boulevard.
- The authority voted to reinvest three CDs for six months with S & T Bank, with an interest rate of 0.16 percent.
- Chemical bids were opened and the board voted to accept the lowest bids following review by the engineer.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the Borough Complex.