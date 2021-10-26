As residents prepare their apartments and homes for cold weather and winter heating needs, residents are urged to learn more about energy efficiency and how to reduce utility bills and health hazards. October 30th is national
Weatherization Day, recognizing the benefits of weatherizing your home to not only save money on utility costs; but also, improve your family’s health and safety. The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) of Community Action, Inc. (CAI) provides free weatherization services to eligible renters and homeowners in Clarion, Jefferson, and Indiana counties who make less than 200% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG); for a household of four, this is less than $53,000.
In addition, WAP partners with the County Assistance Offices to enable the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to provide services to individuals (less than 150% FPIG) experiencing no heat situations. WAP also produces jobs, career training, and development of home performance and energy saving products and equipment.
Trained Weatherization workers from Community Action, Inc. use computerized energy assessments and diagnostic equipment to establish a comprehensive analysis of the home to determine the most cost effective measures for energy improvements and to identify any health or safety concerns for the residents. Weatherization improvements may include air sealing and weather-stripping; wall, attic, or crawl space insulation; duct sealing; furnace repairs / replacement; installation of attic ventilation, and replacement of broken glass. Health and safety concerns may include household hazards such as carbon monoxide, radon, mold, mildew, indoor air pollutants, and fire dangers. Community Action, Inc. contracts with qualified and insured local contractors to perform the work; a certified quality control inspector ensures all work is completed correctly and the home is safe for the residents.
To learn more about energy efficiency for your home, reducing health and safety concerns in your home, or to consider employment in the Weatherization field, contact Community Action, Inc’s Weatherization Project at (814) 938-3302 or 800-648-3381, extension 217, via email at weatherization@jccap.org, or visit www.jccap.org. There is no fee for applying or receiving Weatherization services.
Interested contractors may also contact Community Action, Inc. to learn more about sub-contracting with the Weatherization Project.