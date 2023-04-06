BROOKVILLE — Storms with wind gusts of more than 50 mph blew through the Tri-County area on Saturday, resulting in downed trees and widespread power outages.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, a peak wind gust of 52 mph was recorded at the DuBois Regional Airport Saturday. Top wind gusts of 41 mph registered in Punxsutawney and St. Marys.
Penelec Spokesman Todd Meyers said about 9,000 customers were without power in Clearfield County shortly after the storms passed through Saturday, according to reports.
As of Monday afternoon, United Electric reported a total of 1,700 customers were still without power in its service area.
Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Tracy Zents said the storms were “pretty widespread” causing damage all across the county.
“Every fire station was out handling calls in their own jurisdiction with an estimated 150 incidents being dispatched to them from the 911 center,” Zents said.
Additional staff had to be called in to handle the influx of calls during the peak of the storm. Zents said there were more than 10,000 residents without power at one point, which utility crews have worked around the clock to restore.
“As of 2:36 p.m. (April 3) there is about 450 residents without power and most of those will be restored by late this evening, according to the electric companies,” Zents said. He added there were a few reports of structural damage, mostly caused by trees falling on buildings.
According to The Leader-Vindicator this week, Clarion County Office of Emergency Services fielded more than 150 calls from fire companies on Saturday, and all the fire departments in the county were activated.
The Leader-Vindicator also reported:
- Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Kiehl said the department responded to more than 15 calls shortly after the weather front moved through around 2 p.m. He reported most of the damage to be trees and lines down on roads.
- Redbank Valley High School had a medium-sized evergreen tree fall inside the fence of the athletic fields in the winds, bringing down power lines across Route 28 with it. The road was shut down, and before long the tree caught fire from the wires, according to New Bethlehem Fire Company Chief Barry Fox.
- Red Bank Valley called a two-hour delay on Monday, while other Clarion County Schools – such as A-C Valley and Keystone – canceled school on Monday. As of Tuesday morning A-C Valley was still without power.