BROOKVILLE — Two residents of Maplevale Road approached the Brookville Municipal Authority at its meeting Tuesday afternoon, asking about the possibility of extending water service to that area.
Erika Nicholson and Greg Bazylak said the well water “is beyond horrible.”
Nicholson said the “water is red” and one of her neighbors “has been without water for three weeks.” A driller was contacted “and he said there has been a change in that area and he’s getting called out because the water table is shifting.”
Bazylak said he didn’t know what any previous studies might have said, “but if there are funds or a study we can still use, we’ll get doing it. What is the next step that we can do? You tell us what you want us to do.”
Solicitor Jim Dennison said the townships involved (Union and Rose) could apply for loans and grants and work with the municipal authority. “It absolutely is an issue and has been an issue for a long time,” he said. “This is an issue we recognize, but we don’t really have the money.”
He also recommended getting the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) involved. “If the water quality has changed because of gas drilling, I would definitely get DEP involved,” he said.
Brookville Borough Manager Dana Rooney said she will get in touch with the townships, and suggested that Nicholson and Bazylak have all their neighbors call DEP. “Contact DEP about how bad the water is and how the water table has shifted. The more contacts to DEP, the better. That is what you can do as a resident to help the authority and townships,” she said.
Authority Chairman Brad Miller said, “We would be interested” in this project “if we could make it happen.”
Also addressing the authority was Larry Pearsall, who is still seeking a settlement for damages done to his commercial property when the East Main Street project was done “27 months ago. As a Vietnam veteran, the Veterans Administration has recommended law offices in State College to help me.”
In his monthly report, engineer Steve Gibson said he anticipates a decision from PennVEST regarding the authority’s application for the Main Street waterline replacement project, which is estimated to cost $1.9 million. That board will meet on Wednesday, October 20, “and we should know what kind of grant-loan or all grants we can get,” he said.
Gibson also said the work has been completed on the water main extension for the new O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Sewer installation is continuing for the Nine Start Jefferson County business park.
Water commissioner Clyde Bullers said work has been completed on sewer taps and manhole repairs on Jenks Street. New air compressors were installed at the water plant and a water pump was repaired. He said the repairs resulted in about a $2,000 savings on the electric bill. “With that kind of savings they will pay for themselves in a short time,” Bullers said.
In other action, the board voted to request borough council reappoint Bradley Miller to a five-year term on the BMA.
The next meeting of the Brockville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, in the Borough Complex.