BROOKVILLE — The Western PA Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center is a local resource that minimizes childhood trauma by providing a child friendly, team approach to allegations of abuse.
Western PA Cares for Kids is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, which sets the standards for child advocacy centers across the nation. A child advocacy center (CAC) is a child focused program that brings together all professionals needed to make appropriate investigation, treatment and prosecution decisions in child abuse cases while eliminating the need to repeatedly interview the child, which lessens the trauma for abuse victims.
It is a nonprofit organization that stays operational through donations and grants alone, which can be difficult at times, according to center Director Pat Berger.
This CAC was the vision of Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burket, who wanted to treat abused and neglected children with compassion and eliminate repetitive interviews typical with the process of a child abuse case.
The CAC has been at its current location since 2011 when it secured the funds to purchase a permanent location. This center, located on Route 322 just outside of Brookville Borough in Rose Township, is fully equipped as an interviewing center for children reporting all forms of abuse.
“We’re really proud of this place, we protect kids here. We treat kids who have been abused with compassion. It’s an amazing place,” said Jefferson County DA Jeff Burkett. “We give kids a chance to come here and tell their most awful story in their whole life in a compassionate, caring setting instead of a police barracks…”
Both Berger and Burkett said it’s been found that children often think they are in trouble when they have to go to the police station to disclose a crime. Assistant Director Cass Burkett said the center has a motto that “disclosure is a process, not an event” because children don’t always remember everything right away, or they aren’t ready to talk about everything.
The center serves children ages 3 to 18 years old, not going younger than 3 because of the difficulty in communicating at such a young age. Children under the age of 12 in Clarion County also come to the center, per the Clarion County DA.
The staff also do courtesy cases, where the crime might take place somewhere else, but the child lives in Jefferson County.
“Developmentally, they’re not able to form a narrative at that age. In fact, the absolute youngest we can do is two years and eight months. That’s where people who study that have determined that before that age they’re just not able to have the language and the ability to do that,” Cass Burkett said.
“And typically 3 to 5-year-olds you will get who and what, and that’s it. You can’t get where or when. And unfortunately the majority of the kids that we see know their offender, and know them very well. It’s usually a family member, or neighbor, or babysitter. Somebody that they trust,” said Berger.
The building, which is a remodeled home, has the welcoming feel of a home or “grandma’s house” as Assistant Director Cass Burkett described, while also being fully equipped for medical exams and forensic interviews. The waiting area is furnished with seating, toys and books to entertain children waiting for an interview, or siblings of a child being interviewed.
The medical exam room is brightly painted with a mural of children playing outdoors, further showcasing that the facility is meant for children.
The medical room is important because nurses have found undiagnosed problems with children because the victims often don’t have their medical needs met. Berger said children have been found with injuries like cigarette burns, self harm injuries, and even been diagnosed with STDs during their exam.
“Things like that, without this, who knows how long those kids would go without any help for those medical conditions,” Berger said.
One of the struggles of the center recently has been to collect enough funds to pay all of the employees of the CAC.
“We have to have the people do the services, they’re free for the families, but we have to make a living too,” Berger said.
The least decorated room is the interview room to eliminate distractions, but it still has two plush armchairs as the seating for the interview.
The interview room is also equipped with microphones on the wall and ceiling and a camera facing both armchairs, and one that faces the child being interviewed. When “the team” is gathered for an interview, which consists of law enforcement from whatever jurisdiction the crime took place in, a representative from the DA’s office, CYS if they are involved, and occasionally a nurse, they are all in the conference room where the camera feed can be viewed.
“We’re both trained in a specific protocol that law enforcement are not trained in. They’re trained in investigation and interrogation, and we’re trained in interviewing children,” Berger said.
Both Berger and Cass Burkett said the way a question is asked is just as important as what is being asked. Burkett said children between about 5 to 10 years old take things very literally, and the way a question is worded can cause confusion and lead law enforcement to think no crime was committed.
Similarly, they both make sure to identify what words children use for specific body parts, as they don’t always use anatomical words. Sometimes the words children use to identify certain body parts can also lead to confusion in a case.
“One thing that makes it worth it for me is the majority of those children do not have to go to trial and testify because we exist,” Berger said.
Every interview conducted at the CAC is recorded and put on a CD and shared with the DA and law enforcement.
“...What has happened in our county is because everything is on the disc, defendants and their client can go to the DA’s office and watch that interview, and we’re getting a lot of guilty pleas, which means that child doesn’t end up having to go to trial and having to testify,” Berger said.
When a case is referred to the CAC, the staff works to get an interview set up and coordinate the team to be able to be there as soon as possible. Sometimes this even means the next day. The center has served 1,300 children since it was first established.
“So when we’re not doing interviews, we’re looking for funding and writing grants and looking for foundations, and trying to come up with fundraising ideas,” Berger said.
Donations can be made on the CACs website, carescac.org using PayPal, or by sending donations to Western PA CARES for Kids 3262 Rt. 322, Brookville, PA 15825.