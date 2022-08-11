Hickory Grove building
Hickory Grove Elementary students in Brookville are set to arrive at the school by the 8:55 a.m. tardy bell on school days.

 Alex Nelson

BROOKVILLE — The following information is being made available to students and parents to help ensure a smooth opening of the Brookville Area Elementary Schools.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, with the exception of kindergarten students, who have been informed via mail of a “staggered start.”

