BROOKVILLE — The following information is being made available to students and parents to help ensure a smooth opening of the Brookville Area Elementary Schools.
The first day of the 2022-2023 school year for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, with the exception of kindergarten students, who have been informed via mail of a “staggered start.”
Parents are encouraged to take their children to meet their teachers during “Meet the Teacher” on Thursday, Aug. 23 at Hickory Grove, Pinecreek and Northside elementary schools from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Bell schedule
Northside — Kindergarten (Tardy bell rings at 8:55 a.m. and dismissal will be 3:35 p.m.).
Pinecreek — First and second grades (Tardy bell rings at 8:55 a.m. and dismissal will be 3:35 p.m.).
Hickory Grove — Third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grades (Tardy bell rings at 8:55 a.m. and dismissal will be at 3:48 p.m. for grades 4 and 6, and 3:50 for grades 3 and 5).
Busing
Students will not be permitted to ride a bus other than their assigned bus. Parents of students who walk to school or who transport their students by car should make arrangements to have their children arrive at school no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Parents of students in the lower grades should review with their child information that would include address, phone number, building, classroom number, and general bus stop location. Students are not permitted to go home from school in any other manner or to any location other than what is customary unless the school receives written notice of such change from the parent or guardian. No changes are permitted during the first two weeks of school.
Early dismissal — A request from the parent in writing is required for early dismissal. This request must be presented to the principal in charge and must include the student’s full name, person picking the student up, teacher’s name/room number, parent signature and reason for early dismissal. To ensure the safety of the students in the district’s care, parents or guardians must report to the office/designated area and sign their child out of the building. Children will not be released to meet someone in the parking lot.
Northside School — Students not riding school buses are to be dropped off between 8:30 and 8:54 using the back parking lot of the school. Please follow Butler Street and turn onto Sayer Street. Enter the parking lot from the alley. Please do not block driveways while on Sayer Street. Barnett Street will be closed to traffic during dismissal while school buses are loading.
Pinecreek School — Students not riding school buses are to be dropped off between 8:30 and 8:54. Parents are to use the student drop off/pick up areas assigned to their child’s grade level. First graders are to use the small loop in the front right side of the building. Second graders are to be dropped off using the gym doors by the left side of the building. Parents must use these areas when bringing children to school as well as picking them up at dismissal. Because of safety concerns, motorists are not permitted to park along Route 322 while waiting to enter the pick up loops. Please do not use the parking lot for drop off/pick up. The main entrance area to the school will be for school bus use only during this time.
Hickory Grove — Arriving students are to be in their homeroom prior to the tardy bell of 8:55 a.m. The bus entrance is closed to traffic in the morning from 8 to 9 a.m. for safety reasons. Only buses/vans will be permitted in this area at this time.
Students not riding buses must be dropped off in the morning at the designated Student Drop Off/Pick Up Area, which is located in the Hickory Grove entrance parking lot. This is between the elementary and secondary buildings and is clearly marked with signs. Vehicle entrance will be made by way of Jenks street. Please enter the parking lot and proceed around to the right and drop your student(s) off at the front of the parking lot near the Administration entrance. The students will enter at the end of the building towards the street. Students arriving after the tardy bell are to be dropped off at the Hickory Grove main entrance.
Motorists are not permitted to park along Jenks Street or the school driveways to drop off children.
To limit the interruption to classrooms and avoid confusion of your child, a note must be sent with your child and be given to the homeroom teacher if different after-school arrangements are to occur. The student’s full name (first and last), homeroom teacher, date and the parent’s full (first and last) name must be on the note to avoid errors in student dismissal. Please do not call unless it is an emergency.
The bus entrance to Hickory Grove is closed to traffic at 3:10 p.m. daily so that buses may line up for the dismissal of students. If you need to pick up your child before the 3:46 p.m. dismissal, your student must be signed out in the office. Children will not be released to meet someone in the parking lot.
Only students who will be an everyday pick up will be picked up in the loop outside of the Hickory Grove office. All other students getting picked up on a day to day basis will be signed out in the library. The office will issue a student dismissal pass to the student, who is responsible for giving it to the school personnel in the library. Please be prepared to show a photo ID to sign out your student. Parents/guardians are asked to park in the Hickory Grove lower back parking lot and walk along the sidewalk between the playground and Hickory Grove. Please do not park in the parking lot outside the Hickory Grove office. Parking outside the office is designated for everyday pickups.
The Hickory Grove bus entrance is designated as a one-way area coming into the school’s driveway. The only time it is used as an exit is when school personnel or police would be directing traffic. This would be during regular school hours and after-school activities. For the safety of all, please obey the one-way signs posted at the entrance. Please be aware that it is a traffic violation to go the wrong way in a designated one-way zone.
Because of safety concerns, motorists are not permitted to park along Jenks Street, at the high school or the school driveways to pick up children.
Video cameras with audio capability have been placed on student buses as a measure to enforce appropriate bus behavior and to ensure student safety.
Handbooks
The Student-Parent Handbook is available online for parents and students to review the information about the general rules and regulations that are needed to provide a safe and organized school environment. It is very important that you review this handbook with your child. Visit the Brookville Area School District website for information on the 2022-2023 school year at www.basd.us.
The Brookville Area School District is converting to a new student management system that will be replacing eSchool. In the coming weeks, information will be shared on the district website for parents to gain access to the new PowerSchool management system.
School meals
Cafeteria lunches and breakfasts begin on the first day of school. Parents/guardians can utilize the online account viewing and payment system by going to the district website and logging on to www.myschoolbucks.com.
Homeroom teachers
Students in kindergarten, first, and second grades will be invited to join their homeroom teachers classroom for “Move Up Day” Thursday, Aug. 11.
Students entering first grade are invited to Pinecreek Elementary School from 9:15 until 11 a.m. Please drop off and pick up your child at the main door of Pinecreek.
Students entering third grade are invited to Hickory Grove Elementary School from 9 until 11 a.m. Please drop off and pick up your child by the main entrance at Hickory Grove.
Visitors to all BASD schools will be asked to show a photo ID upon entering the facilities.