BROOKVILLE — A Morrisdale woman is facing felony charges after allegedly starting a fire at Mike’s Eastside convenience store in Brookville because she had nowhere to go and wanted police to pick her up.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Kennita Ann Sones, 37, including risking catastrophe –third degree felony; aggravated arson, criminal attempt aggravated arson –first degree felonies; disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor; and possessing an instrument of crime with intent –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Mike’s Eastside around 4 a.m. September 14 for a report of a woman sitting outside the gas station with a fire burning. When police arrived, the fire was reportedly about 2 to 3 feet high and about 3 feet from the building. The fire was also about 6 feet away from a kerosene pump and inches from a wooden picnic table.
A man was in front of the fire attempting to put it out with a rake when police arrived. Sones allegedly approached the officers and said she was “ready to go and knew how this works.” She told police she was homeless and cold and wanted a place to be, so she started the fire knowing they would arrest her.
Police assisted in putting out the fire and called Brookville Fire Chief Chris Henry to the scene to inspect the area. Sones allegedly started the fire with a couple of cardboard boxes and plastic flower pots from two potted plants that were on the picnic table.
While questioning Sones, she told police she had walked there from Clarion and was recently released from Clearfield County Jail. She said she walked around all day and when she got cold, she started the fire to get arrested.
Sones is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail. She does not have a preliminary hearing scheduled at this time.