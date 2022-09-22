BROOKVILLE — A Morrisdale woman is facing felony charges after allegedly starting a fire at Mike’s Eastside convenience store in Brookville because she had nowhere to go and wanted police to pick her up.

Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Kennita Ann Sones, 37, including risking catastrophe –third degree felony; aggravated arson, criminal attempt aggravated arson –first degree felonies; disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor; and possessing an instrument of crime with intent –first degree misdemeanor.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos