CORSICA — A passion for helping others find their way back from a life of addiction is bringing healing and new hope to families, one life at a time.
The Women at the Well recovery house, located in Corsica, is under the direction of Kara Kennemuth. The ministry was begun in 2014 by Sharon Pierce, providing a residential home for women 18 and older struggling with addictions. Through a 12-month program, women are helped with overcoming their addictions and finding a new direction in life.
“God has given her (Kennemuth) a huge heart for these women,” said board member Carrie Burkett. “She loves those girls like they are her daughters.”
She said Kennemuth wanted the ministry “to be more on the local level. That way people in the community can see the life-changing power of Jesus. Our flier says that ‘one changed life can affect an entire family; one changed family can affect an entire community.’ Kara has a huge heart to help these women find freedom and healing from their addictions.”
“None of our women got here by accident,” Kennemuth said. “A lot of trauma and life-controlling issues come from addiction.”
“Kara and her staff are very good at identifying their trauma and helping the woman work through that. A lot of times it takes a woman two to three months just to start thinking straight,” Burkett said.
Not only do Women at the Well volunteers help those in the 12-month residential program, they visit with women in the Jefferson and Clarion county jails. “When we have established a relationship, we offer them our program as a home plan,” Kennemuth said. “We talk to them about their relationship with the Lord, and if they want to continue that, we take them to church, we do Bible studies, we do recovery programs. It encompasses helping the whole person. We are trying to get them physically to the point where they can think straight, get off the drugs and alcohol, to feel safe.”
Providing a safe environment for the women is a key to their recovery, Kennemuth said. “It’s quiet. It’s a place where they can reflect and make decisions. We meet all of their physical, as well as their spiritual needs. We have so many women that rally around them. We are very protective of our girls.”
Burkett said she wanted to give “a shout out to Laurel Eye Clinic, because they provide our girls with eye care; Dr. Walker from Punxsy, those who provide free hair cuts with an incentive program, everyone who helps in any way. Because we are a faith-based program,” a lot of state grants are not available.
“We are the only 12-month residential program in the area,” she said. “We are completely funded by donations from churches, individuals and businesses.”
“At this point we don’t receive any government funding or grants,” Kennemuth said. “If anybody would be interested in helping us pursue avenues, head up fundraising, whatever, we are very open to ideas from the community.”
Burkett said when they are speaking to a group and ask how many have been touched by someone with an addiction, whether it is a neighbor, a family member or a friend, “nearly every hand goes up. It’s an epidemic, a crisis, and it’s just getting worse.”
Overseeing the work of Kennemuth and her three staff members is a seven-member board of directors. In the past year eight women have been served in the residential program, along with 40 to 50 in the jail program.
Kennemuth and Burkett are excited because “one of our girls is getting ready to graduate” from the program. “She found a job, is getting an apartment and is getting her car back. When she came into the program, she was totally broken,” Kennemuth said.
Another one of the residents organized a recent picnic dinner at the Corsica firehall as a fundraiser for the program. T-shirts for the event were made by another resident.
“Drug addiction is no respecter of age,” Kennemuth said, “or person, or place in society.” The women currently in the program range in age from 25 to 52 years.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the recovery program. “We are looking for anybody who has life skills they can share, anybody who can spend time with them. One woman said she couldn’t crochet, but she could teach the girls how to ride a bike,” she said. “If someone has a heart for ministry, we would be happy to talk with them.”
Kennemuth said prayer and funding are their biggest needs, “but we are always taking donations: toiletries, shampoo, conditioner, towels, toilet paper.”
Also being accepted is women’s clothing, which will be placed in a new Well Dressed Thrift Boutique to open later this year.
“We are making a difference. These women’s lives are being transformed because of our caring staff. This is a partnership; it isn’t just us, because everybody has been touched in some way. We love them well, with no expectation of anything they can do for us. We love them with the love of Christ,” Burkett said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Women at the Well program, or anyone having a loved one needing the recovery program, can call 814-379-9993.