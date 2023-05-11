BROOKVILLE — Words of praise rang loud and clear at Monday night’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
Superintendent Erich May recognized all the teachers, during Teacher Appreciation Week, “for the incredible things happening in our schools.” He highlighted some of the special events being held in both the elementary and high schools. “A lot of great things have been happening, often involving community partners, and we are so grateful for their work,” he said. “We’re not just testing now; there are some very exciting things happening in all grades, in all four buildings. It has been a very exciting time, so thanks to the teachers, especially those teachers who are doing something new, taking some risks. All of our teachers are a great group.”
Board members Luc Doolittle and Erin Schiavone congratulated the administrators for preparing a budget that shows only a 0.19 percent increase over last year’s budget during an economy with 7 percent inflation. “Keeping our budget this close to last year’s budget certainly deserves a shout out to our administration and staff and everyone that worked behind the scenes to make this happen,” Doolittle said.
Board president Don Gill congratulated high school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni on being named this year’s recipient of the Dr. Walter Dick Award, presented by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“”Four words come to mind: Leadership, accountability, caring and compassion. For a decade of service to the whole community, that’s what you exude, Ruthanne. We are so proud of you. This community is proud of you, obviously, for the work you put in. It is the most prestigious award they have and it couldn’t have went to a better person. Thank you for your dedication, not only to the school, but to the community and the development of every child that came through while you were here. You are appreciated, you are valued, and you deserve it,” he said.
BASD budget
Business administrator Ellen Neyman gave her final presentation of the proposed 2023-2024 budget, which will be adopted at next week’s meeting before going on public display for 30 days.
This year’s budget includes no tax increase. Proposed expenditures total $31,351,004 with anticipated revenue of $28,529,087, to be supplemented by ESSER funds and transfers from the capital reserve.
Neyman said the figures are her “best educated projection,” since all federal allocations have not yet been announced. She said she feels comfortable with the budget, which provides a 10-day cushion for the district.
“Also on next week’s agenda we generally look at our fund balance once a year, so any revisions to those and transfers to the capital fund would be brought up for a vote,” she said.
Neyman reminded the board that adjustments can be made to the budget at any time until the final budget is adopted at the June 19 board meeting.
Jeff Tech budget
Board members voted by ballot Monday night whether or not to accept the proposed Jeff Tech budget as well as a resolution approving a capital project to get the new Farm to Table program underway.
Jeff Tech’s proposed budget for next year is $11,707,990. May said it includes a slight 8.3 percent increase in Brookville’s share, as a result of increased enrollment of students from Brookville. He said increases in the budget include insurance, supplies, technology and salaries, which include some new positions.
Fred Park, a member of the Jeff Tech board, reminded everyone that “Jeff Tech does not have the power to raise taxes. Their funding comes from the four sending school districts. That’s why it is so important for us to understand that when we have increases in the students we are sending, it is going to cost more money. However,” he said, “I would rather pay the tuition to Jeff Tech for our students than to send them off to some cyber school or some other school where we have no control over what goes on. At Jeff Tech we have a lot of control over what goes on.”
Following the meeting Monday night an executive session was held to discuss personnel and possible litigation matters.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.