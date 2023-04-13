BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority continues to work on improvements to the fairgrounds as a busy summer season is about to begin.
At the board’s monthly meeting last week, an update was given on the water line project. Work on the water lines to the barns and milk house has now been completed. Jeff McMaster, chairman of the buildings and grounds committee, said, “we are waiting for 2-inch line to be delivered” for lines to the horse arena, so that part of the project “is at a standstill” until the pipe is delivered.
The board discussed work on the project that still needs completed, to identify that and other projects, which may be included in the authority’s application to the state to complete Phase 4 of the water project. The authority will apply for $25,000 in matching funds to continue updating the fairgrounds.
Board member Phil Kuntz also reported that he is checking into the emergency lights around the fairgrounds, after some were found to not be working during a recent storm.
Spring Fling, concert
The board also discussed upcoming events at the fairgrounds, including the Spring Fling and country concert
Tickets are now available for the Spring Fling and Wine, Shine and Dine event, which will be held Saturday, April 29.
The day’s activities will begin with registration at 11 a.m. and tastings to begin at noon, with at least eight area wineries participating. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Throughout the day a basket raffle, rip tickets and chances to win other prizes will be available.
Tickets for Wine, Shine and Dine are $30. Tickets for the dinner and drawing only are $10. Each ticket will admit one adult and individuals must be 21 years or older, showing valid ID at registration, to participate in the wine walk. Tickets are available at www.jeffcofair, from all fair board members and will be available at the door.
Tickets are also available online for the country concert to be held Wednesday, July 19, during the Jefferson County Fair.
Performing will be country music singer/songwriter Jackson Dean, with special guest Chase McDaniel.
Tickets for the concert are $10, general grandstand admission, and $25, pit, in addition to the regular $10 gate admission. Concert ticket prices will increase by $5 on Sunday, July 16.
More information for both events is available and tickets can be purchased by visiting the fair’s webpage, www.jeffcofair.com.
Housekeeping chores
The board continued its discussion of work to be completed at the fairgrounds before summer events begin, as well as adjustments to be made before the fair opens. The 2023 Jefferson County Fair will be held the week of July 16-22.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 6. p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation Center.