FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will welcome theatre organist, pianist and multi-talented instrumentalist, Dennis James, as he performs a “Wurlitzer Plus” eclectic program on the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer, Lincoln Hall Steinway and Benjamin Franklin’s Glass Armonica at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
The concert at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall will feature a Pops mix of Broadway tunes, popular music, marches and orchestral transcriptions on the Wurlitzer, along with popular Colonial American interest in glass musical instruments, and a grand Gershwin Tribute featuring the Steinway and Jesse Crawford’s solo “Rhapsody in Blue” at the Wurlitzer.
James has dedicated his professional career to the theatrical traditions of organ performance and furthering public interest in the pipe organ. From the time he began performing while still in his teens, he has been at the top of the organ profession. He has performed everywhere and on the finest pipe organs all over the world, from spectacular movie palaces throughout the United States and Canada to the most prestigious concert halls and theaters in Europe and the Far East.
He takes great pride in continuing the historical professional aspects of playing organ music with silent films and takes great care in collecting obscure historical musical instruments and preserving their authentic period-performance traditions.
Tickets for the performance are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Tickets can be reserved by calling (724) 659-3153, and paid for by cash or check at the door. Tickets may also be purchased by credit card online at alleghenyriverstone.org.
Following the performance, there will be a Meet the Artist reception at The Red Brick Gallery next door where guests can also meet nature photographer John M. Karian and view his exhibition.
In his Lincoln Hall performance, James will focus on the 1761 Glass Armonica, America’s first musical instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin. After the intermission, there will be a brief segment including the 1919 electronic music device, the Theremin, accompanied by a pre-recorded accompaniment of James at the Wurlitzer organ.
Guests can also enjoy a short silent movie in the hands of an organist hailed as “the greatest practitioner of the art of solo silent film accompaniment.” In his early career, James toured for six years in the 1970s and 1980s as the personal music-for-film accompanist for the one-woman-show tours of Lillian Gish, the “First Lady of the Silent Film.”
To open the second half of the concert, James will accompany a short Americana silent film, Thomas Edison’s 1903 10-minute Western “The Great Train Robbery” starring G. W. “Bronco Billy” Anderson.