BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Youth and Government (YAG) Club recently returned from a four-day trip to the state capitol in Harrisburg. During this time students participated in a mock convention, acting as the different branches of the state government to pass legislation.
“Brookville delegates worked hard all year researching topics, writing their legislation, and practicing their debate skills,” club advisor Cody Wells said. “One delegate even had the opportunity to work within the Youth Governor’s cabinet. This opportunity provides students with a real-world understanding of how government operates at the state level, and helps them develop their debate and public speaking skills.”
Aside from preparing for the mock convention, delegates attend an elections convention in the fall, a pre-legislative session in the winter, and host events such as an Election Day bake sale and an annual soup sale.
Kat Kelly, a member of YAG, told the school board at its monthly meeting, “Members had an excellent time meeting new people with the same passion for politics.”
Brookville Area High School teachers Melinda Burton and Wells serve as co-advisors for the Brookville Youth and Government Club.