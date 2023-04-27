Brookville Youth and Government delegates recently participated in a mock convention in Harrisburg. Pictured outside of the Pennsylvania State Capitol are (first row, from left) Representatives Ella Weaver, Bailey Hammerle, Corinne Siar, Cora Parson, Alyssa Tollini, E. Kimmel, and Violet Harper. (second row, from left) Representatives Maeve Jordan, Carson Weaver and Jordan Daisley, Secretary of Education Maddy Golier, Senators Sorren Morelli and Victoria Hill, and Representatives Olivia Miller and Kat Kelly. (third row, from left) Representatives Rees Taylor, Josh Semeyn, Luke Burton, Lucas Haight, Kerrigan Swartz and Bryce Weaver.