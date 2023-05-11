BROOKVILLE — Main Street’s waterline project is coming to an end, according to reports given to the Brookville Municipal Authority Tuesday afternoon.
Engineer Steve Gibson said the “last leg of the system” would be tested this week. “If all goes well, once that last segment tests, they will move forward to the paving work, probably sometime within the next month or two,” he said. “Paving and some minor clean-up items will wrap the project up.”
Gibson said Phase 2 of the Water Street waterline project in Corsica is currently in the bid phase. He expects construction will begin in June or July, depending on the availability of materials and the contractor. The project is being financed with 2021 CDBG monies.
BMA has submitted a grant application for Phase 3, which would replace approximately 785 feet of waterline in the areas of Pine, Water and Maple streets to Route 949, using 2022 CDBG funds. Phase 4 would continue the project, replacing approximately 550 feet of waterline along Route 949. The board voted to submit an application for Phase 4 funding.
Water allocation report
Gibson said the water allocation report for last year was completed. “Average production last year was about 668,000 gallons per day,” he said. “That has been very consistent, and we have seen the numbers for lost water declining the past years, which is a good sign. We are starting to see some positive impact” from projects completed over the past few years, he said.
“With an older system you want to stay pro-active, so obviously the work that we are doing to the system has made a noticeable impact. As you decrease that lost water you use less energy, less chemicals,” he said. “It gives you more room for future expansion, also.”
Breaking down the usage of water, he said 34 percent is used by domestic customers; commercial, a little over 20 percent; industrial, 10 percent; institutional, 4 percent; and other, 12 percent. “Essentially ‘other’ is the water used in the water plant and wastewater plant,” he said. “Overall, it is in very good shape.”
Finances
Accountant Kerry Swineford reported that the BMA finished the year 2022 in good shape.
He said total revenue for the year was $1,039,955.75, when added to prior funds is $26,960,625. “That number is the difference between the amount of assets we have on the books and the amount of liabilities. We want to see a number like that, because we don’t want our liabilities to be more than our assets,” he said.
Swineford said the authority has “$17,973,780 in debt, which $6,537,000 is on water and $11,236,000 is on sewer, which basically that is the plants.”
He said the authority did come up a little short on sales last year. “Consumption was down slightly; we kind of attribute that to people not being at home as much last year. But I did take a peek at this year, and we are right on target for where we need to be for April, so I think this year we are going to be right back where we need to be.”
He also reviewed a list of the BMA assets, liabilities and projects currently underway, including the Main Street waterline and work which will have to be completed for the upcoming I-80 bridge replacement.
Other reports
• Water commissioner Aaron Haines reported that the reservoir near Liberty Apartments will be drained May 23. He said it is a routine inspection and there will be no disruption of service during the one-day inspection. He said the entire surface of the reservoir will be sprayed with chlorine before it is refilled.
• Gibson and Haines reported that talks with PennDOT indicate work on the I-80 bridge replacement is scheduled to begin in 2024. “PennDOT is moving ahead with the project,” Gibson said. “They are expecting summer/fall of 2024 as a start date.”
Haines said there has been “a lot of good communication going on” with PennDOT regarding the project. He said he “spoke with the contractor, from Pittsburgh, and he is planning on moving a crew of 200 people in the spring. He said job trailers are going to start showing up December/January.”
• Gibson reported that bids for chemicals to be used in the water and sewer plants during 2023 were opened January 31. Overall, there was about a five percent increase over last year’s cost, “which wasn’t too bad, all things considered. The previous year there was a 35 percent increase.” One of the high-ticket items is the chlorine cylinders used in the water plant, which have increased from $69 per hundredweight in 2020 to $253 now, but for the most part, everything has stabilized,” he said. The board voted to accept the bids.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 in the Borough Complex.