BROOKVILLE — Memorial Day services were held in Brookville and Summerville as a tribute to the men and women who have died in service to the country.
Brookville
“I grew up in Germany,” Army veteran Frank Bartley told the audience of 60 people attending the 157th annual Memorial Day service held Monday morning in the Jefferson County Courthouse.
“Service means sacrifice and there is no greater sacrifice than to offer one’s life for the greater good. It ripples through our communities,” he said. Bartley said 619,300 men and women have made that supreme sacrifice in the wars America has been involved in during the 20th and 21st centuries.
He talked about the patriotism found not only in Brookville, but in Jefferson County. He mentioned several “grandfathers” who, the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked, tried to re-enlist, even though they knew they were too old. “That’s who we are,” he said.
Bartley encouraged everyone to learn more about America’s national cemeteries. “They all have a story to tell,” he said.
Opening remarks were offered by Bill Littlefield, commander of American Legion Post 102. During his comments he recognized the various branches of the military, as well as the active duty soldier in the audience.
Special music was provided by Rebekah Askey, who sang the National Anthem and “America.”
Pastor Alex McConnell gave the opening prayer and benediction.
The Brookville Honor Guard closed the service with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Brookville Cemetery
A brief ceremony was held in front of the Civil War monument at the Brookville Cemetery.
“This is the site of the original Decoration Day in Brookville,” speaker Randy Bartley said. He gave a brief history of the day and told how many Civil War veterans would walk to the cemetery and “parade through the main gates” for the celebration. Over the years, as the veterans aged and became fewer in number “they would arrive in their horse-drawn buggies, and later, even in their tin Lizzies,” he said.
The ceremony was closed with a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Brookville Honor Guard.
Summerville
At 3 p.m. Monday about 30 residents of Summerville paused for the National Moment of Remembrance — 60 seconds of silence on Memorial Day to honor and remember the nation’s military who have died in American wars.
The moment of silence began the Memorial Day service at the Veterans War Memorial in Summerville, presented by Tim and Colleen Cooney, members of the Summerville Veterans Memorial Committee.
The opening prayer was given by Colleen Cooney, who also read “In Flanders Fields” and The Gettysburg Address.
She talked briefly about her daughter, who has been serving for 21 years in the U.S. Army. During the war in Iraq she was stationed in Baghdad, where one of her duties was to help load cargo planes. “She said the saddest moments were loading the flag-draped coffins and she considered them to be their most precious cargo,” Cooney said.
Tim Cooney read the honor roll of the 17 men and one woman from Summerville who were killed in action. Their ages ranged from 19 to 36 and include all wars from the Civil War to Vietnam.
Charlie Simpson read a poem about Freedom as a tribute to those who died.
Raising the flags during the ceremony were veterans Bill Gatehouse, Dick Keith and Dave Johnson.
The program was closed with a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Brookville Honor Guard.