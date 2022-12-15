BROOKVILLE — Water and sewage rates for customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will increase next year, following approval of the 2023 budget Tuesday afternoon.
Water customers will be seeing a 3 percent increase, with a 2 percent increase in sewage rates. “Customers paying current minimum bills will see a monthly increase of $1.04,” member Sam McKinley said. Customers with average usage, which is about 3,000 gallons per month, will see an increase of $2.20 per month.
McKinley said he is pleased with the budget. “In the broader economic environment we are seeing high inflation rates across the board. We are pretty pleased to be able to maintain a balanced budget with a modest rate increase,” he said.
The new rates will become effective January 1 and will first appear on customers’ bills in February.
Resolutions
Looking ahead to needed repairs in the water system, the authority approved submitting applications for several grants.
Four applications will be submitted for COVID-19 PA Small Water and Sewer Grant funding. Engineer Steve Gibson said this is a new program that opened in October for small projects costing under $500,000. Grand funding is 85 percent, with 15 match funds. The authority approved applications for four grants:
- Route 28 water distribution line replacement — Approximately 2,000 feet of waterline would be replaced between Pine Creek Firehall and the Dollar General Store. The application will request a grant of $413,355 for the project.
- Brush Street water distribution line replacement — Approximately 715 feet of 8-inch line from the booster pump station toe Route 28 would be replaced. The application seeks a grant of $202,725.
- North Fork waterline stream crossing replacement — The project would include drilling under the stream to replace approximately 400 feet of 12-inch water line which dates back to the 1920s and serves the eastern side of town. The grant application seeks $168,130 for the project.
- Butler and Walnut streets waterline safety improvements — Approximately 865 feet of water line would be installed to reroute the current line. A grant of $301,750 is requested in the application.
The authority also voted to apply for a grant of $2.575 million from the PA H20 Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Program to replace the waterline along Route 322 from Brookville to Corsica. This grant requires a 50 percent match. Because a lot of water is being lost with the current lines, “it is one of the more critical project, one of the highest priority projects in the overall capital plan,” Gibson said. The authority will continue to discuss the project before a grant decision is announced.
Main Street project
Gibson reported that the Main Street water line project is nearly completed, with the final paving to be done in the spring. “Everything went very well,” he said, and even with some necessary change orders, “we will come in very close or slightly under budget.”
Chairman Roger Shaw said he “was very impressed with their (Terra Works) professionalism on Main Street,” and other members said very few criticisms were heard throughout the entire project
Terra Works also completed a smaller project on George Drive, where 440 feet of water line was replaced. “It was installed in less than a week and was a very good project,” he said.
Emergency repair
Water commissioner Aaron Haines said an emergency repair is needed to a portion of the sewer line on Main Street. “When Terra Works was tying in the water line at the top of Pickering Street at Main Street, they had to go underneath the sewer line and it just collapsed. We inspected it and about 30 feet of this 12-inch line needs replaced. We would call it an emergency repair for sure, because it is going to collapse eventually. We really need to get this replaced pretty quick,” before the intersection is paved in the spring, he said.
Haines also said bids are now being solicited for chemicals to be used in 2023 in the water and wastewater plants. Those bids will be opened at the January meeting.
Farewell
Members of the board thanked member Sam McKinley, who has resigned from the board, effective at the end of the month. “You’ve brought a lot of good and good thoughts to guide us in the right direction,” Shaw said.
Replacing McKinley on the board will be Bruce Pierson.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the Brookville Borough Complex.