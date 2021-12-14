BROOKVILLE — More than a year ago, Brookville Borough Manager Dana Rooney received correspondence from the Syracuse, New York-based William G. Pomeroy Foundation, regarding the availability of historic district roadside markers for National Register-listed districts. She forwarded the material to Historic Brookville, Inc. and HBI submitted a successful grant application to the Foundation.
Typically, the Pomeroy Foundation provides one sign for historic districts, but based on Brookville‘s story, they agreed to provide two, one to be installed at each end of Main Street.
Borough Council approved the Street Department’s installation of the signs, which occurred last week. HBI President Kathy Lynch noted the organization’s deepest appreciation, not only for the Pomeroy Foundation grant, but also for the borough’s willingness to install them. “We have such a fabulous historic district in Brookville,” Lynch said, “and installing this sort of signage marks one more step in calling attention to the remarkable downtown and historic district that we have.”
The Foundation’s webpage noted, “The Pomeroy Foundation’s mission began in 2005 when founder and Trustee Bill Pomeroy was fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He found a stem cell transplant donor, and following his recovery, he vowed to help others in similar situations. The Foundation’s earliest initiative was the development of a diversified bone marrow donor registry enabling anyone from any ethic, racial, or financial background to find a transplant donor. Our other initiative is to help people to celebrate their community’s history by providing fully-funded grants for roadside markers and plaques. Since 2006, we have funded over 1,600 signs across the U.S., all the way to Alaska. Markers help educate the public, encourage pride of place, and promote historic tourism, economically benefiting the communities in which they are placed.”