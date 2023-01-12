BROOKVILLE — During the month of December, second-grade students at Pinecreek Elementary School made life-size snowmen for their families as a special Christmas gift.
Second-grade teacher Amy Decker said the project was developed by the second-grade teachers and involved more than just the second-grade students. “What looks like an ordinary snowman is not so ordinary,” she said.
The project began with the students being measured, so their snowman could be cut to match their height.
Wood for the entire project was donated by Wayne Kocher, a former teacher in the Redbank and Clarion area schools.
The wood was then taken to the high school where students in Jake Lewis’ shop class put their skills to work preparing the wood. “The students and I ripped, jointed, planed and cut to length 118 pieces of wood for the second grade class. Each piece was 3/4” x 4” x roughly 50,” he said.
Once all the wood was cut, it was taken by the maintenance staff back to Pinecreek School, where the second-grade students began their part of the project. “The students did all of the painting and decorating,” Decker said. The project was started the second week in December and “we took some time each day to allow the students to decorate.”
Once the snowmen were completed, a note was attached with a message that told parents to “Lean this snowman against the wall, to remind you when I was this small. This snowman is just my size, I hope you cherish him like a prize! So take him out each winter and see, I’m not as little as I used to be! Merry Christmas!”
Students took their snowmen home the week before Christmas.