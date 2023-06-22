PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council addressed rumors of a Starbucks possibly coming to town during last week’s meeting.
During the public comment period, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Director Katie Laska spoke to the council to request the chamber be given a list each month of all businesses attempting to open in the borough. Later during discussion of Starbucks, Laska clarified that this influenced her request because she said the chamber was being blamed for bringing in the potential Starbucks.
“The Chamber of Commerce would like to ask borough council for monthly reports on new businesses coming to the borough, and any businesses wanting to but denied because of zoning issues. The reason for this request is the community believes it is the Chamber of Commerce who decides what business comes to our town and what businesses are denied. This is not true,” Laska said.
She said this request was so the chamber could assist businesses that are denied for zoning reasons. She said the chamber is willing to help a business find a location in the surrounding township to keep business in the area. Laska said “when a business is opening, we would like to be a resource to them,” pointing to the chamber’s revolving loan fund and information on a county level.
“The Chamber of Commerce wants growth in our community. We feel by receiving monthly reports, we can do our part better,” Laska said.
The discussion specifically about Starbucks was sparked by Councilman Eric Story. He brought up the topic under the code enforcement officer’s report. He was frustrated at the fact that the council had not previously heard anything about Starbucks until this month’s meeting.
Story said he had been approached by several members of the community asking him about it in the last month.
“People in town are telling me about ‘when did we approve Starbucks coming in?’ I didn’t know anything about it. I had to go down –of course the construction wasn’t started yet, but there’s a fence there and materials and some equipment –and if you look on the first page, ‘construction of new commercial building.’ So at our last meeting, it wasn’t in our report. We were blindsided –I don’t know about the rest of you guys –I was blindsided. If this construction of a new commercial building, why wasn’t that on last month’s report?” Story said.
Council Vice President Justin Cameron said he thought the council hadn’t been informed because no permits had been provided through code enforcement until just recently. He further said there would have been no reason for the council to be told about it until then.
“It would never have come to council because the way that property is zoned, it’s zoned appropriately,” Cameron said.
Story said the council is also blamed “for not letting businesses come in, when we don’t know anything about it.”
Police Chief Matt Conrad spoke up to say he had been told about a Starbucks by former borough manager Toby Santik two years ago. He said he had a discussion with Santik out in Barclay Square when he was told a Starbucks would be coming.
“We discussed it in the park, so people within the borough did know, it just probably didn’t get to where it maybe should have gotten,” Conrad said.
Story concluded his remarks saying “so it was top secret for up to two years so council people didn’t know it. Just like everything else for crying out loud.”
Laska later told the Courier Express she never received an answer from the council on her request for a list of businesses seeking locations in the borough.