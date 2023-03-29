BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners were approached by a local veteran, Dave Deemer, asking for issues with the Veterans Affairs office be addressed during the meeting Tuesday morning.
Deemer started his request by presenting the commissioners with a letter to the editor that appeared in a previous edition of the Jeffersonian Democrat that gave concerns about the VA office. He then shared his own similar experiences to those listed in the letter including difficulty contacting the office, not receiving a call back, and issues with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) rides.
“I was not going to pursue this, but after seeing this (letter) I changed my mind,” Deemer said.
He explained he set up an appointment at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh. The VA Hospital requires a 72 hour notice to cancel an appointment, according to Deemer. He called VA Director Dave Reitz to arrange a DAV ride to the appointment, but never received a call back confirming a driver was available. After a failed attempt to reach back out to Retiz, Deemer canceled the appointment and re-scheduled it for later.
Deemer again told Reitz of the new appointment date and his need for a ride. Again, three days before the appointment he called to confirm if there was a driver, only to find out Reitz was on emergency leave for a family matter. He again canceled his appointment and did not reschedule.
“Like I say… I wasn’t even going to pursue this until I saw this letter here. Somebody else had had the same problem and I have a lot of friends in the Legion and VFW and they get the same report, not just from my friends but other people too that say they call him and he never returns your calls,” Deemer said.
He said if this is happening as frequently as it seems to be, something should be addressed. He also said when it comes to the DAV van, he doesn’t think Reitz should be in charge of it.
“You need somebody that you can rely on getting a call back, because the VA does not tolerate last minute calls… It may be six months before they give you another appointment, it’s just the way they operate,” Deemer said.
Reitz attended the meeting as well, and the commissioners turned to him for anything he wished to say on the matter. Reitz began with a report of the numbers from last year, and discussed the programs so far this year.
On the DAV rides, Reitz said Jefferson County is one of the only counties in Pennsylvania that has the VA director or the office schedule the appointments. He said almost every other county has a separate person that schedules those rides.
He also said there are problems across the state with DAV, and in Jefferson County he only has one driver available right now who has very limited availability.
“It came to the point where I had to go and get my license through DAV so that I could take rides,” Reitz said.
He tries to only take rides shorter distances in DuBois or Clarion so he’s not out of the office as long, but that it inevitably does happen that he is the only driver and is out on a DAV ride.
“That’s all volunteers, none of them get paid and we’re not down to one driver because people are quitting, we’re down to one driver because of medical reasons or vacations, or needing to take care of something else and they have to be taken off the block for a month or two. When they all come back we should be at four, but that’s where we are right now,” Reitz said.
He also said that Deemer is correct that the VA hospital gets “finicky” if appointments are canceled at the last minute, but that the VA hospital will also call for a DAV ride the day before an appointment, knowing DAV requires a two-week notice.
“So, though they won’t accept you calling today to cancel, they’ll fully accept themselves calling today to schedule for today. So, that side is a double edged sword, there’s nothing that we can really do about it,” Reitz said.
Reitz said the VA is still doing business hours in Brockway on the second Thursday of the month at the American Legion, in Punxsutawney on the second Friday at the VFW, and on the third Wednesday every other month at the American Legion. Every other month also brings the Military Share Food Bank program, which is the first Thursday of the month.
“I was told last time we had 185 households that were served and it’s said that we are the largest distribution that they have,” Reitz said.
Reitz also said there is now an Assistant VA Director, Barb Carlson, who has been there about a month, and he hopes will help with answering and returning phone calls.
“She’s been busy taking phone calls, messages, and going through her certification process so she can write claims as well. She is not a veteran but her husband is,” Reitz said.
As of today, he has had 364 appointments this year, and he said there has been an increase in the amount of veterans being referred to the department.
“Veterans are being sent almost directly from their doctor to the office now to apply for hypertension – or the Vietnam vets anyway – and a lot of the guys that are current time that served in Persian Gulf or the Global War on Terror, they’re being sent over by their doctors to apply for anything they currently have, so unlike times in the past, the doctors are actually telling them ‘here’s a list’ they highlight names and tell them to go to the office and make applications,” Reitz said.
He also touched on the amount of payments and compensation coming into the county, which he said is “over a million every month” and that it increases every month. “We’re bringing in more money currently than we have ever before,” Reitz said, and this is even with the number of veterans in the county being down almost 500 from when he first started in 2019.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said the phone calls needed to be “tightened up,” which Reitz said since Carlson has been there the phones have been answered. Commissioner Scott North asked if there was an issue with returning calls, which Reitz said was not the case if he received a message from Carlson. He said the messages stay on his computer until he does return the calls.
North also asked about what could be done to recruit more drivers. Reitz said that the DAV office in Altoona talked about a “Facebook blast” but Reitz is skeptical the demographic who would be able to volunteer as a driver would be reached on Facebook.