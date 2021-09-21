BROOKVILLE — For the second time in less than a month, the Brookville Area School Board has appointed a new member to the board, filling vacancies created by resignations of board members.
Board member Rick Ortz submitted his resignation in July. To fill his seat the board held open interviews in August. Eight candidates appeared for the interviews, followed by a roll-call vote in which board members named their first and second choices. Elisha Burns of Brookville received the most votes and was appointed to fill the three-month vacancy.
Monday night the board accepted the resignation of Carol Schindler. To fill her seat for the next two months, the board appointed Tom Maloney of Brookville, who received the second highest number of votes following the open interviews last month. Maloney had served as the district’s business administrator for 25 years and has also served on the school board.
Both seats will be filled during the November election.
Schindler’s resignation was accepted with regret, with board members agreeing she always had the best interests of students in her heart and “our district is better because of her.” Schindler has been serving on the board since 2013.
BAEA contractThe board voted Monday night to approve a four-year contract with the Brookville Area Education Association.
Superintendent Erich May said the contract “is a win-win for students, staff and the community. The agreement provides a 2.9 percent raise, on average, in each of the four years of the contract, with teachers contributing more for their health insurance.”
“The raise is on par with other districts in the area and less than inflation. It’s only fair that teachers get this raise,” board member John Pozza said. “We have great teachers in this district, and we’re thankful for them.”
Other minor changes in the contract made it more consistent with the recently-approved agreement with the Brookville Educational Support Personnel Association.
“We’re happy to be moving forward focused on our students,” association president Michele Confer said. “What with COVID, our jobs have only gotten harder, so we’re happy to have this behind us.”
The contract is the result of negotiations that lasted for eight months and included a mediator from the state Department of Labor.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its monthly work session at 6 p.m. Monday, October 11, in the Hickory Grove gym.