BROOKVILLE — Seniors at Brookville Area High School can now begin a tentative count of the days remaining until their graduation.
Superintendent Erich May advised the Brookville Area School Board at its work session Monday night that the board will be asked to vote on a slightly revised calendar next week, due to “Christmas vacation beginning a day earlier than planned.”
When a flash freeze was forecast for Friday, December 23, district schools were closed. “It being the day before vacation, we decided against it being a remote learning day,” he said. “It was a snow day, a day that will be made up in May.”
The snow day will be moved to Thursday, May 25. “The state track meet starts promptly Friday (May 26) morning. We ran into this problem two years ago,” he said. “The way we addressed it then and the way we would like to do it again is to have seniors graduate Wednesday, May 24, and have students K-11 finish up the following day. This is made possible with a Saturday session for seniors some time in May. Two years ago it worked just fine, and we would like to do it again. That way on Thursday night no senior would have to choose between crossing the stage Thursday night or driving to Shippensburg.”
The actual date for graduation will be announced late in March or early in April.
Kindergarten registration
The district is also preparing for kindergarten registration late in March.
Registration will be held Thursday evening, March 23, and all day Friday, March 24. That Friday will be designated as a remote learning day for this year’s kindergarten students. “That will allow us to focus on incoming kindergarteners and not also be juggling the current kindergarteners,” May said. “We will give them a remote learning day.
He said “we did it this way last year and it worked great.”
Staffing
When the school board approved a $1/hour pay raise for support staff in September, the board asked for an update on staffing issues after a couple months.
May said that since September, 12 support staff have been hired. “That indicates some success, but we still have vacancies.” Currently the district has vacancies for at least eight aide positions, largely child specific aides; four and a half custodial vacancies and 15 or 16 support staff positions.
More information about the positions now open is available on the district’s webpage, www.basd.us.
Budget
Business administrator Ellen Neyman gave a brief outline of the budget procedure.
“We received our information from the PDE about what our base index and adjusted index were in September. Next Monday you will be asked to vote for the opt-out resolution,” which is “the statement that the board makes that we will not be raising taxes above the index, which in this case would be the maximum of 5.7 percent.”
She stressed that “the resolution does not say we would raise taxes, just that if we do raise taxes we will not raise them beyond that percent. At this point that would be my recommendation.”
Target dates for the board to remember are:
- February work session — reviewing end of 21-22 school year, how it ended, what the fund balance is. “The auditors are just finishing up and I expect to have that for you in February,” she said.
- March work session — Neyman will present “the best projections that I can give you from the revenue perspective. We rely heavily on the state and with a new governor we will stay tuned there to see what happens.”
- April — compilation of expenses.
- May 15 — review and recommend proposed budget, which will then be on public display for 30 days.
- June 19 — final budget will be adopted during the regular board meeting.
“That is the path that I would lay out for us,” Neyman said, reminding the board that “there is a lot of work that must be done between January and May.”
Occupation tax
Board member Herb McConnell said, “As we are beginning our budget process, once again I am going to ask for the elimination of the occupation assessment tax,” which generates about $255,000 in revenue for the district. “I think we can do this without harming our educational process.”
Other members of the board said they would like to see a presentation of the proposed budget with and without the OAT revenue, and how it would be replaced.
Committees
Board president Don Gill appointed his standing committees for the current school year as follows:
- Buildings and grounds — Fred Park, chairman; Herb McConnell, Luc Doolittle, Jacob Shields.
- Activities and athletics — Matt Park, chairman; Erin Schiaffone, Chris Rhodes.
- Transportation — Luc Doolittle, chairman; Fred Park, Amanda Mignogna.
- Negotiations — Chris Rhodes, chairman; Matt Park and Amanda Mignogna.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, January 16, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.