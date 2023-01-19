BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board hired a new head football coach Monday night and set a limitation on any tax increase that might be necessary for next year’s budget.
Hired as the district’s new head football coach was physical education teacher Gabe Bowley. He has served as an assistant coach for several years. Bowley fills the vacancy created when head coach Scott Park resigned in December.
The board also voted to adopt the opt-out resolution as it begins preparing the 2023-2024 budget. If the board finds it necessary to raise real estate taxes, the opt-out resolution limits the board from increasing the tax more than the state index allows. This year that would be a 5.7 percent or 1.8219 mill increase, which would could raise real estate taxes to 33.7866 mills. At this time the board has not had any discussion about raising taxes for next year’s budget.
Board member Herb McConnell again asked the board to review the district finances carefully and eliminate the occupational assessment tax. “Give our residents a chance not to have to pay to work,” he said.
Personnel
- Hired as a second grade teacher at Pinecreek Elementary School was Gracie Cressley, at $43,520. She fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Emily Swan. First-grade teacher Angela Dennison was approved as her mentor.
- Hired as a custodian at the high school was Tracy Siverling, also filling a vacancy.
- Resignations wee accepted from Billi Jo Sorbin, custodian at the high school, and Donna Hunsberger, food service worker at the high school.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Andrea Wallace of Brookville and Dennis Newton of Brookville, substitute teachers; Madison Rhodes of Brookville, substitute custodian; Luke Shiock of Reynoldsville, substitute custodial and maintenance.
- Approved as long-term substitutes were Stephanie Schuckers, Brynn Morgan and MacKenzie Kuntz.
- Approved as an advisor for the PEER Connections Club and Pulse Club was Ashley Snyder.
- Approved as head coach for junior high volleyball was Joyce Reitz. Also approved were Melinda Burton, assistant coach; and Tina Householder, Amber Siar and Leigh Reitz, volunteers.
- Approved as a volunteer for girls basketball was Elizabeth Wonderling.
Finance and policy
- The board approved a revision to this year’s school calendar, adding the December 23 snow day to the end of the school year. The last day of school now will be Thursday, May 25, with early dismissal of all students
- The board accepted donations from local businesses to cover the cost of t-shirts for students at Hickory Grove. Making donations were Brookville Equipment, $700; Caylor Greeley Electric, $800; and Soak Insurance Services, $500.
- The district has been awarded the 2022 PCCD grant entitled “School Physical/Mental Health & Safety Security” in the amount of $248,228.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, February 13, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.