Brookville, PA (15825)

Today

Thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.