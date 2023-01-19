BROOKVILLE — Members of the Brookville Area School Board were honored for their service to community Monday evening during the monthly school board meeting.
January is designated School Director Recognition Month. In honor of their commitment to Brookville’s students and schools, each member received a card, a small gift, and words of appreciation.
Superintendent Erich May thanked the board members for their service. “School directors are giving as much as 10 hours a month, (to) help us solve the complex and challenging problems facing schools today. They’re deeply involved in matters of policy, budgeting and other aspects of school leadership. Their service sets a good example for everyone in this community.”
May said over the years he has worked with seven school boards, “up close or from a distance. I have never seen a better board than this one, a board with extensive experience and expertise, and more importantly, a board with all the right instincts and all the right intentions. It is the best board I’ve ever seen. I’m deeply grateful for their service and leadership,” he said.
School directors are elected for four-year terms.
Pennsylvania public schools educate nearly 2 million students, including the nearly 1,400 students within the Brookville Area School District. In our state, school boards are composed of nine members. In total, 4,500 community volunteers serve Pennsylvania’s 500 public school districts. School board members are a vital component of the district’s administrative team, making informed decisions that lead public schools and provide opportunities for every student to succeed.
Messages have been posted on the district’s website (www.basd.us), social media page, and school marquee encouraging community members to express their gratitude for the directors’ faithful and dedicated service.