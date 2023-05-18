BROOKVILLE — A budget without any tax increase for the 2023-2024 school year was passed on a split vote Monday evening by the Brookville Area School Board.
The 6-3 vote came following a lengthy discussion about the Occupation Assessment Tax. The ongoing debate included discussion on the pros and cons of the tax, confusion about the levels of taxation and the method of collecting the tax.
Voting against the budget, which includes the occupational assessment tax, were Chris Rhodes, Jacob Shields and Herb McConnell. Voting to adopt the budget were Amanda Mignogna, Fred Park, Matt Park, Erin Schiafone, Luc Doolittle and Don Gill.
The budget is now on display for review by the public for 30 days. The board can still makes changes to the budget until final adoption at the June 19 board meeting.
The proposed budget includes $31,351,004 in the general fund and $2,635,000 in the capital reserve fund. Also approved was the food service fund budget of $1,283,834. The food service budget again will provide free breakfast and lunch for all students.
Real estate millage in the proposed budget remains at 31.9647 mills.
The budget also includes Act 511 taxes, which are subject to revenue sharing where resolutions have been adopted by host municipal governments. Act 511 taxes include a one percent earned income tax, a one percent real estate transfer tax and a $10 local services tax.
Other finances
- Approved were transfers to the capital reserve fund to pay for projects and improvements in the five-year plan. Included in the $2,840,521 transfer are: $1,826,295 for the high school HVAC and Northside windows projects; $368,637 for the press box and sound/electric projects; $281,171 for stadium lights; $94,151 for pool starting blocks and replacement phones; and $33,865 for other expenses, including permits, for these projects.
- Approved was the school district insurance program for the coming year. Next year’s premium will be $138,205, showing about an 8.5 percent increase over last year’s premium.
- Approved was an agreement with Penn Highlands Healthcare for a certified athletic trainer at an annual cost of $45,000.
- Named as depositories for school district funds for the 2023-2024 school year were S&T Bank andFramers National Bank. Named as depositories for investment purposes were S&T Bank, Farmers National Bank, First Commonwealth and Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund.
- Ted B. Truman was named treasurer for the school district for the 2023-2024 school year.
- A gift of $15 to the high school library was made by the Class of 1974 in memory of former librarian Kim Byerly.
COVID bonus
The board approved a one-time COVID relief bonus $500 for faculty and staff.
Superintendent Erich May said, “In this district, we returned to school as soon as we were allowed to by law. We dropped masks and gathering limits as soon as we were allowed to by law. There were just a couple days in 2020-2021 when we had to close one school at a time for deep cleaning, but we were as open as any district in the commonwealth, and we were on the right side of history.
“In this 22-23 school year, we have gone back to normal in almost every respect. This organization powered through the pandemic and it was our employees who rose to the occasion. Students did and parents did, but our faculty and staff were kept in close contact with kids and germs, and they never pushed back against our determination to keep the schools open. In districts like ours, the teachers and support staff are the real heroes of this pandemic We could not have done what we did without their commitment to keeping schools running and keeping kids in school.
“The $500 COVID relief bonus is a recognition of the hard work, dedication, flexibility and patience shown by our faculty and staff during COVID. The bonus is paid with federal funds that we will never see again,” May said, “a one-time act of appreciation. It is much deserved.”
In a separate report, May thanked PATHS, along with Priority First and Top Tier credit unions, for their “attitude of gratitude” in providing gifts and programs to the district.
Personnel
- Hired Monday night were Madison Rhodes, custodian; Amy Himes, business office assistant; and Stephanie Schuckers, special education teacher at Pinecreek Elementary School.
- Approved as mentors were Hannah Sansom from Emily Keith, Megan Decker for Courtney Syfert, James Overly for Amanda Oakes and Dawn Spellman for Stephanie Schuckers.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes was Vanessa J. Stahlman of Brookville, custodian/student worker for summer help.
- Approved as the school board’s delegates to the 2023 PSBA Assembly, to be held November 4, were Erin Schiafone and Herb McConnell.
Student representative
This year’s student representative, Kat Kelly, gave her final report to the school board. She said that “leftover money” in the Class of 2023 account is being donated to Western PA Cares for Kids, an action applauded by the board.
Along with members of the board, May congratulated her on her upcoming graduation from BAHS and wished her well as she continues her education at Rutgers University. She was presented a letter of appreciation, a certificate and a gift by the school board.
She thanked the board “for welcoming me to this great opportunity. I have had a lot of fun and really enjoyed it.”
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.