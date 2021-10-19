BROOKVILLE — Several members of the community addressed the Brookville Area School Board Monday evening, protesting a possible change to board policy.
The proposed change would eliminate community comments at the end of each school board meeting, but continue to allow community comments at the beginning of each meeting. Currently members of the community are given the opportunity to speak for five minutes each, both at the beginning and end of each meeting.
Those speaking told the board changing the policy would be a violation of their First Amendment right to free speech and that it would further distance the board from the parents. The board was encouraged to seek more input from the community, rather than reduce the opportunities for the public to voice their concerns.
Superintendent Erich May explained that the proposed change was a recommendation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA), as a result to recent changes in the Sunshine Law.
The motion to approve the first reading of the proposed policy changes was defeated by a 5-4 vote, drawing the applause of the audience.
At the request of board member Herb McConnell, the proposed change will be discussed more fully at the November work session.
PSBA policyIn response to other community comments, May read a statement from the PSBA, clarifying why it had withdrawn from the National School Boards Association. The statement said, “The decision was reached following significant deliberations and discussions with counsel and management. PSBA membership in NSBA should provide guidance and support to our organization and local school directors. The value of the NSBA federation has been questioned numerous times over the past several years, both within Pennsylvania and many other states. The most recent national controversy surrounding a letter to President Biden, suggesting that some parents should be consider domestic terrorists, was the final straw.”
Student member
Welcomed as this year’s student representative to the school board was Daniel Lauer.
In his first report to the board, Lauer highlighted the fall sports teams. He also said that “Brookville’s Homecoming was held October 1 and it was a huge success for the school and the community by bringing everyone together to celebrate the Homecoming court and all Brookville alumni.”
Lauer reminded the board that rehearsals are now underway for the the school musical, “All Shook Up,” which will be presented November 18, 19 and 20 in the high school auditorium.
Agreements, grants and gifts
- The board approved agreements with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture for three projects proposals, including the replacement of windows at Northside Elementary, cooling of the main gym and auditorium at the high school, and upgrading of the lighting and press box in the athletic stadium. Rudolph will provide architectural and engineering services for the projects, which will be bid at a later date.
- The board also approved an agreement with AdvanEDGE Solutions Inc. for E-rate Program strategic support and application processes for 2022-2023.
- Accepted was a donation of $500 from the Brookville Firemen’s Club in support of this year’s homecoming activities.
- The board accepted The P2G (The Path to Graduation) grant of $10,000, for training and resources to address graduation success.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, November 8, in the Hickory Grove gym.