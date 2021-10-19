BROOKVILLE — The Brookville schools will honor area veterans with a special parade on Thursday, November 11.
Veterans and their families are invited to meet at Memorial Park no later than 9 a.m. that morning to line up for the parade. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m., traveling down Pickering Street to Main Street, then along Valley and Jenks streets. The parade will enter the school campus at Hickory Grove, where students and members of the community will be waiting to cheer for the veterans.
“Students and staff are excited about this opportunity to thank our veterans,” Superintendent Erich May said.
Business owners and members of the community are asked to decorate their business or home to pay tribute to the community’s local heroes. The community is also encouraged to stand along the parade route to show its support.
The rain date for the Veterans Parade will be Friday, November 12.