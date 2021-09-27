BROOKVILLE — The annual Share the Love fundraiser is back this year at the Brookville Y.M.C.A. and is marking its 10th anniversary.
The race is held in memory of the late Connor J. Gerg. He spent many hours at the YMCA throughout his life from nursery school to basketball and other programs, including working there as a lifeguard.
His mother, Beth Gerg, said her son always saw the good in everyone and that was part of the “inspiration” for choosing “Share the Love” as the theme for the annual fundraiser. A goal of the event is to bring the community together through friendship and love to support a worthy cause – the YMCA in the aftermath of Connor’s untimely death by suicide in August of 2011.
“Although this is a fundraiser for the YMCA, we do want to draw attention and awareness to suicide prevention as well. From day one, every year, the suicide prevention team has come to be with us. We appreciate that (very) much,” Gerg said about the event in 2019.
The run/walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 3. To mark the 10th anniversary, photo boards will be displayed with pictures from past events.
“We have taken many photographs over the years, and we will have photo boards on display. Many families have participated every year,” Gerg said. “We are inviting folks to not only enjoy looking at them, but also to take home with them photographs of themselves or their family to enjoy.”
Because COVID canceled last year’s event, the funds raised from merchandise sales last year will be combined with funds raised at this year’s event and used for a project that will improve the Y.M.C.A.
The first year of the fundraiser, the money raised went to the creation of the Share the Love Room at the YMCA. Another year the money raised was used for the total renovation of the YMCA kitchen and in 2018 it was used for the pool renovation project and the restrooms off the locker rooms.
This year all merchandise is being ordered online at the “online store.” The link to order can be found on the Y.M.C.A.’s website, http://www.brookvilleymca.com/. Orders will be sent to the YMCA, which in turn will call residents to arrange time for pickup. Gerg noted that “We have several new items this year — there is something for everyone!”
“Share the Love” features a 10K run and a 5K and 1K run or walk, as well as a homemade soup and bake sale, and more. The soup and bake sale will begin at noon and registration for the run/walk will be taken up until that time. Registration is $25 and the run/walk will begin at 2 p.m.
The goal each year has been to try to raise $10,000 through this fundraiser and the event is typically there or close to that goal. Anyone not able to attend the event but wishing to contribute to Share the Love can do so by sending their contribution to the YMCA, at 125 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Just mark on your check that it is for Share the Love.