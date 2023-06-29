Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT tonight. A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the local region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/