Weather Alert

...A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL CREATE MULTIPLE HAZARDS ACROSS THE REGION... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected Friday through Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Strong winds could produce damage to trees and power lines, resulting in scattered power outages. Winds may gust over 40 mph Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&